Barcelona Striker’s Sale Saved Club €125 Million: Report

Barcelona finally confirmed the permanent departure of Antoine Griezmann in October. The Frenchman returned to Atletico Madrid in 2021 on a two-year deal but the transfer has now been made permanent.

The Catalans shelled out a massive €125 million to sign Griezmann originally but saw the Frenchman leave for just €20 million plus €4m add-ons. However, the deal will see Barcelona make a huge savings elsewhere.

Griezmann’s transfer actually works out as a “success” for Barcelona because of the huge savings involved, according to Marca. Barca avoided paying €35m in wages for the two seasons he was at Atletico.

The Catalans then saved a further €60m for the 2023-24 season. Once again Barca are not paying Griezmann’s salary and the “amortisation of his transfer” of €23m is also added which is “what remained to be amortised.” All of which makes another €60m that has been wiped off the club’s wage bill for next season.

Griezmann Apologizes To Fans

Griezmann has actually apologized to Atletico fans since returning on a permanent basis. The World Cup winner left for Barcelona in 2019 and has said sorry for causing any hurt, as reported by Eurosport.

“I am very proud that I was able to sign [return to Atletico] and be able to play my part,” he said. “At the end of the day, I apologise. I know people want to hear it from me: I apologise for the hurt I may have caused people. But the biggest forgiveness I ask for is on the pitch, giving my all for the team on nights like this. We are on the right track.”

The forward initially seemed set to sign for Barcelona in 2018 but revealed he was staying at Atletico in his infamous ‘La Decision’ documentary. Griezmann then did move a year later but struggled to make much of an impact at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona To Make Winter Signings?

Griezmann is the latest player to depart Barcelona after a frantic summer transfer window which has freed up space on the club’s wage bill. President Joan Laporta has already admitted the club could try to bring in more players in the winter transfer window.

“This team is building itself. There are still adjustments to be made that will make it even better,” he told Barca TV. “We are working for the winter market. We are in talks with the sporting staff and the coaching staff, with the intention of constantly improving this team.”

Barcelona invested heavily in the summer on key players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde as well as free agents Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen, and Marcos Alonso.

Xavi’s side did start the season brightly but were knocked off the top of the table after a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico and are facing an early exit from the Champions League after defeats to Inter and Bayern Munich.

