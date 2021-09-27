Swedish Wonderkid Says He ‘Wouldn’t Say No’ to Barcelona

Swedish sensation Williot Swedberg has said he “wouldn’t say no” to Barcelona amid speculation the Catalan giants are keen on signing the 17-year-old from Hammarby IF.

Barcelona are believed to be following the teenager closely and applied for tickets to see the midfielder in action against IFK Gothenburg. Swedberg ended up missing the match due to illness but Barca are expected to return, according to Fotboll Sthlm.

Swedberg confirmed Barca were expected to watch him play in an interview with Expressen and also admitted he would find a move to the Camp Nou difficult to turn down even though he does not think he’s quite ready,

“No, I got sick so they were not there. It was fun to hear about their interest, Barca is not just any club. But the focus is on Hammarby,” he said. “I would not say no to Barcelona even though Valencia is my favorite team in Spain. But I’m not at that level yet.”

Swedberg Already In Demand

Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson also warned Barca the club is not thinking about selling their starlet. He added, “It is pure logic that big clubs follow him. If you make such efforts at that age, it creates interest, but we have no plans to sell.”

Swedberg only made his debut for Hammarby in July but has already caught the eye in the heart of the midfield. The youngster has also already been called up to Sweden’s Under-19 side.





Barcelona are not the only club to be linked with the talented youngster. Eredivisie champions Ajax and rivals PSV Eindhoven are also interested in signing Swedberg, according to Voetbal Primeur.

The report adds that Swedberg only recently signed a contract extension with his club that runs until “mid-2024.” However, it’s thought that Hammarby could be tempted to sell in the January transfer window if an attractive offer arrived.

Barcelona’s Young Midfielders Shining

Barcelona’s interest in Swedberg comes at a time when the club’s young midfielders are shining in the first team. Teenagers Nico Gonzalez and Gavi both started Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Levante and were praised by reporters.

Gavi the standout but Nico really grown into the game after a slow-ish start. Really good in the second half so far — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 26, 2021

Gavi and Nico with more quality in a single half than Sergi Roberto in three years. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 26, 2021

Fellow La Masia graduate Riqui Puig also came off the bench in the game and will be hoping for more minutes this season. Coach Ronald Koeman also has 18-year-old Pedri and 24-year-old Frenkie de Jong as regulars in his starting XI.

The midfielder are part of a raft of youngsters currently enjoying regular football at the Camp Nou as the Catalan giants look to rebuild their squad. Former Barca B boss Garcia Pimienta noted just how many La Masia graduates featured against Levante.

Barca’s financial problems means the club have been unable to make big-name signings and will have to rely on their young players in their academy. The Catalans have also been keen to invest in young talent.

Teenager Yusuf Demir arrived in the summer from Rapid Vienna and has already earned a first-team spot, while Barca have also confirmed they have agreed a deal for 17-year-old Emire Demir to join at the end of the season.

