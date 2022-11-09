Barcelona Target Admits His Future ‘Is Not At All Clear’

Barcelona target Inigo Martinez has admitted his future is unclear amid speculation he could leave Athletic Club at the end of the season when his current contract expires and move to Barcelona on a free transfer.

The defender has emerged as an option to replace Gerard Pique at Barcelona, following the 35-year-old center-back’s decision to retire midway through the current 2022-23 campaign.

Martinez has been asked about the rumors and admits he is not yet sure where he will be playing his football next season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am happy here, I am very comfortable. Let’s say that my future is not at all clear, but this is not the time or the place to be able to talk about the subject of my renewal,” he said. “There is too much talk, but I’m used to it. Yes, I am clear that all this does not defocus me. I continue to do my thing, defending these colors and giving my best for Athletic.”

Martinez Refuses To Confirm Stay

Martinez is out of contract in the summer with the Basque side, and while he admits contract negotiations are taking place he did refuse to confirm he would be staying at San Mames.

“These are things that this is not the time to talk about, nor do I think I should talk about it. The negotiations are there, the issue is handled by my representatives, doing the best for me and for Athletic and the club the same,” he added. “I have a contract until the end of the season, I will fight until the end. I am very happy here, very happy.”

This is not the first time Barca have been keen on Martinez. The defender admitted back in 2018 that the Catalans wanted to sign him, when he was at Real Sociedad, but that the club blocked a move to the Camp Nou.

Chadi Riad Also An Option?

Martinez is not the only defender who could replace Pique. Barcelona youngster Chadi Riad may also be an option for Xavi. The teenager was handed his debut in the 2-1 win over Osasuna on Tuesday and admitted after the game he had “cried with emotion” after making his first senior appearance.

The 19-year-old is a regular for Barca Atletic and has long been tipped to make the breakthrough into the first team. Xavi has admitted he has a chance of replacing Pique, and his decision to hand him a debut suggests he has plenty of faith in the youngster.

Barca may wait until the end of the season to address their defense, as Xavi does have plenty of options with Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Jules Kounde all available now.

Left-back Marcos Alonso is also able to play at center-back when required, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong has also featured in that position when needed previously by Barcelona.

