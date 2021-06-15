Barcelona Target ‘Gutted’ Transfer Broke Down Last Summer

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva came close to a move to Barcelona in 2020 and was “gutted” after the proposed transfer to the Camp Nou broke down.

The Portugal international “had his heart set on a move” to the Catalan giants and would still like to leave the Premier League champions, according to Sam Lee at The Athletic.

It’s not clear if Barcelona will go for Silva again, and finances will be a problem, but coach Ronald Koeman does want to bring in another midfielder after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans.

There has been plenty of speculation that Barcelona and Manchester City would be willing to swap players this summer, although those rumors have been downplayed recently.

Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News has reported Manchester City “will not be making any swap deals” with Barcelona involving Silva or Joao Cancelo. However, the report adds that Silva’s future “will be discussed once the European Championship is over.”

Atletico Madrid Makes Bernardo Silva Offers

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could be a possible destination for Silva if he does lave Manchester City. The Rojiblancos have offered the Citizens Saúl Ñíguel in exchange for the midfielder, according to Duncan Castles at the Sunday Times.

Saul has been a key player for Atletico but was far from a regular in 2020-21, as Diego Simeone’s side beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the league title. The midfielder only started 22 of the team’s 38 league outings.

Changes are expected at Manchester City this summer with chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak having hinted signings will be made. He told BBC Sport, “Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content That would be your biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message that there is no contentment, that you are not satisfied with just winning the league.”

Manchester City won the Premier League and League Cup in 2020-21 but once again missed out on the Champions League. The Citizens were beaten by Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final.

Pjanic Heading Back to Juventus?

If Barca is to make further signings, particularly in midfield, players will need to leave to raise finances and make room in the squad. One player being tipped for a summer exit is Miralem Pjanic.

The midfielder only arrived from Juventus in summer 2020 but struggled for game time under Ronald Koeman. Pjanic only made six La Liga starts and could be set for a swift return to Serie A. The 31-year-old has already been told by Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri he’s wanted back in Turin, according to Sport.

Allegri wants Pjanic back in his midfield for next season as he aims to bring the Scudetto back to Juventus. The Turin giants finished the 2020-21 campaign down in fourth place in the table, some 14 points behind champions Inter.

