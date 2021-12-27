Barcelona Line Up Jordi Alba Replacement: Report

Barcelona are looking at possible options ahead of the summer 2022 transfer window and are considering bringing in a new left-back to offer some competition for Jordi Alba.

Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya is a long-term target of Barca’s and the club feel this could be the right time to make a move as he will be heading into the last year of his contract, as reported by Diario Sport.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany believes Gaya could be signed in a cut-price deal due to his contract status and also because Valencia will need to sell players for financial reasons.

Gaya is a product of Valencia’s youth system and has come all the way through the academy to become the club’s captain. The defender won the Copa del Rey with los Che in 2019 and has won 20 caps for the Spain national team.

The defender has previously acknowledged interest from Barca but insisted he was happy at Mestalla. He told Onda Cero in October 2021, “I know about Barcelona’s interest in me from what has come out in the media but no one told me anything today. I am very happy here in Valencia, which is my home.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Alba Lacking Competition at Barcelona

Alba has been a mainstay in the Barcelona team since joining the club from Valencia back in 2012, winning five league titles, the Champions League and five Copa del Rey crowns.

The 32-year-old has had very little competition for his place in recent seasons. Lucas Digne and Junior Firpo have both arrived and subsequently been sold after failing to make much of an impression at Barcelona.

Alba’s current back-up is 18-year-old Alejando Balde, who has bags of potential but lacks top-level experience. The teenager had made six appearances this season but does not look ready to dislodge Alba from the starting XI.

Right-back Sergino Dest has also featured on the left this season, while Alba has been out through injury, but is also facing an uncertain future. Xavi is willing to allow Dest to leave if acceptable offers arrive, as reported by ESPN.

Alba Talks Barcelona Future

Bringing in Gaya would certainly offer Alba some competition as he heads towards the end of his career. The defender will turn 33 in March and is contracted to Barcelona until 2024.

The full-back has previously revealed he does not want to leave the Camp Nou and hopes he can play for the Catalans until he decides to hang up his boots, as reported by Diario Sport.

“In football you never know, but I have repeated that my intention is to stay here, ” he said. “No, I’ve never seen myself away from Barcelona since being at Barcelona is my dream. Over the years, I have improved a lot and [now] I notice the affection of the supporters a lot more. I have always seen myself at Barcelona and my dream is to retire at Barcelona.”

Alba’s place at Barcelona is clearly not under threat yet, but there’s no doubt that Barcelona will need a replacement soon, either from the club’s famed youth academy or by dipping into the transfer market.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Attacking Target Admits Transfer ‘Would Be Wild’

