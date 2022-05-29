‘Soon It Will Be Possible To Say More:’ Barcelona Target Teases Fans

Robert Lewandowski continues to be linked with a summer move to Barcelona and has teased fans that some news may be coming soon on where he will be playing his football next season.

The Poland international was in Monaco for the Formula One Grand Prix and was asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding his future by Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg and offered the following response.

❗️Update #Lewandowski: In Monaco he told us today: „The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more.“ @SkySportDE 🇵🇱 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2022

The striker was then asked by Eleven Sports if he was excited about a move to Barcelona and offered the following reply, as reported by journalist Toni Juanmarti. He said, “It depends on several factors, I think my situation is clear and it makes no sense to talk about it. It is difficult to say that I will play for Bayern next season.”

Lewandowski has already made it clear he will not sign a contract renewal at Bayern and has asked the club to listen to any offers that may arrive. The striker’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has hit out at Bayern and said the striker wants to leave and “fulfill a lifetime dream” by moving to Barcelona.

Mane To Replace Lewandowski At Bayern?

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has also admitted Lewandowski wants to leave but has said the club want him to see out his current contract that runs until 2023.

Yet the club’s stance towards Lewandowski is shifting. The striker is “more optimistic” he will be granted a move to Barcelona as Bayern are close to signing a replacement in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Mane is also out of contract at the end of next season but “wants to embark on a new adventure in a team that values him more.” Liverpool and Bayern have a good relationship and could seal a deal worth €30 million.

The arrival of Mane would then open the door for Bayern to start negotiations with Lewandowski. Barcelona have already agreed terms on a three-year deal with the striker but need to agree a fee with the Bavarian giants.

Bayern Told To Fight For Lewandowski

Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich striker Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has told Bild the German champions should try all their can to keep hold of Lewandowski because he guarantees goals.

“Robert is irreplaceable for FC Bayern. You need a player like that, even if he’s about to turn 34. That’s a goal guarantee that doesn’t exist anywhere in Europe. Robert is top class!” he said. “You have to pray that Robert stays, he is the absolute attraction of the league. “You have to fight for it, talk to him and cuddle with the advisor. You have to include him in the inner workings of the club.”

Rummenigge also made it clear he does not understand Lewandowski’s reasons for wanting to swap the Allianz Arena for the Camp Nou.

“I can’t imagine that you can currently win more with FC Barcelona than with Bayern Munich,” he added. “What more can Barcelona offer at the moment? I can’t think of anything, if I’m honest.”

Lewandowski will turn 34 in August but remains one of Europe’s most prolific strikers. The veteran once again topped the scoring charts in the Bundesliga with 35 goals from 34 games and was the second-highest scorer in the Champions League on 13.

