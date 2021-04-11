Barcelona’s Ilaix Moriba Sends Defiant Message After Clasico

Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba has shown he’s a class act on and off the pitch with a defiant message after featuring in Saturday’s Clasico defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga.

The 18-year-old took to social media after the game with a post that underlined his commitment to the cause. He wrote on Instagram, “We will rise. I will always give everything for this club that has given me so much.”

Moriba has broken into the first team this season under coach Ronald Koeman and looks to have a very bright future ahead of him at the Camp Nou. The midfielder has already made eight first-team appearances in 2020-21, scoring his first senior goal in the win over Osasuna.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to secure Moriba’s long-term future. The midfielder is out of contract in 2022 but the club want to extend his deal and hope he can play a leading role in the future, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ilaix Stands Up To Casemiro

The youngster also showed he was not overawed in El Clasico after coming on in the 72nd minute and replacing Ronald Araujo. Moriba squared up to Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after a trademark foul by the Brazilian who was later sent off.

Ilaix Moriba to Casemiro: "keep your hands off Leo." pic.twitter.com/mpkRl6G0ja — total Barça (@totalBarca) April 11, 2021

The teenager almost salvaged a point for Barcelona within a dramatic late equalizer but saw his effort hit the crossbar in the dying seconds.

Moriba’s cameo was a rare positive on a costly night for Barcelona in the title race which leaves Koeman’s men with plenty of work to do in their final eight games if they are to be crowned champions.

Roberto Calls For Unity

The Barcelona youngster was not the only player to react to the defeat on social media. Sergi Roberto also sent out a message as he made his first appearance since February after recovering from a thigh injury.

He wrote on Instagram, “It was not the result we wanted but we kept going until the end. It’s time to be more together than ever and fight this League until the last game! To think about the Cup final! Happy to play again after spending so much time recovering. Thanks to all of you who support me every day FORÇA BARÇA.”

Barca must now turn their attention to Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club in Seville. The game offers Barcelona the chance to pick up a first trophy under manager Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan giants ran out 2-1 winners at the Camp Nou when the two teams last met in La Liga at the end of January. However, Athletic did get the better of the Catalan giants in the final of the Spanish Super Cup at the start of the year.

Athletic is a tricky opponent but does head into the match on a poor run of form. The Basque side lost the delayed 2019-20 Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad at the start of April and is on a run of six games without a win in all competitions.

