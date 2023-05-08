Barcelona Teen Suffers Injury, Expected To Miss 3-4 Months

Barcelona youngster Angel Alarcon looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury that may require the forward to go under the knife.

Alarcon has sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for around 3-4 months, according to Relevo’s Toni Juanmarti. The youngster therefore won’t play again this season and is likely to miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The news will come as a blowm particularly as Xavi handed Alarcon his first-team debut back in January in the Copa del Rey win over Ceuta. The 18-year-old came on as a substitute for Raphinha, a reward for some impressive performances for the reserves.

Barcelona have already demonstrated their faith in Alarcon by offering him a new contract. Alarcon put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2025 in January. The new deal contains a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.

Alarcon is one of Xavi’s favorite players in La Masia, according to Albert Roge at Relevo, and the manager’s decision to hand him a debut and a new contract this season speaks volumes.

The forward will surely be hoping for more first-team opportunities next season with Barcelona once he returns from injury. Xavi does not lack of options in attack but has shown he’s willing to trust in youth, with starlets such as Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde featuring regularly under the coach.

