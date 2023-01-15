Barcelona Teen Warns: ‘If I Find a Club That Wants Me, I’ll Leave’

Barcelona teenager Emre Demir has warned the Catalan giants he will leave the club in the January transfer if he can find a club willing to sign him this winter.

Demir told AS that it’s not certain he will leave but he is thinking about an exit after struggling to make any impression with Rafa Marquez’s reserve team since joining in the summer.

“It cannot be said with certainty that I am going to leave Barça. It depends on me. If I find a club that wants me, I leave. If not, I’m going to continue being a Barca B footballer,” he explained. “The board of directors that brought me here is gone. Now there are other leaders and they think that the conditions of my contract are very high for Barcelona B. There has not been a decision yet.”

Barcelona announced the signing of Demir back in September 2021 on a six-year deal but he did not arrive at the club until the following year. The Catalans opted to keep Demir with Kayserispor for a season on loan but he ended up only playing four times.

Demir appeared to be a hot prospect when Barca snapped him up. He made his debut in the Turkish Super Lig at the age of 15 and Barca made sure to add a release clause of 400 million euros in his contract.

However, the move simply has not worked out. Demir has only played twice this season, both times coming off the bench. In total he has managed just 24 minutes and clearly is struggling to make an impact.

Where Did It All Go Wrong?

Marquez has spoken about the difficulties Demir has encountered since signing for Barcelona. The coach admits that the youngster’s inability to speak Spanish or English has hindered his progress, as reported by AS.

“It has been difficult, I have to be honest,” he said. “The language has complicated it. He doesn’t speak Spanish, he understands very little English and that makes the adaptation process even slower.”

Demir’s high salary and lack of minutes is also an issue, reports Albert Roge at Relevo. The Catalan giants have already told the teenager to try and find a new club either on loan or on a permanent deal.

From La Masia To The First Team

Demir looks set to follow other promising young talents who have failed to make the grade at Barcelona out of the club. Barca allowed 18-year-old Yusuf Demir to leave in October after he struggled to impress.

Xavi Simons is another player who was tipped to have a bright future at Barcelona but ended up moving on to PSG. The Dutchman has since signed for Dutch side PSV where he has been impressing.

Midfielder Riqui Puig is another example. The midfielder was one of La Masia’s brightest young talents and did make it into the first team. However he never managed to nail down a regular place and ended up leaving on a free transfer last summer.

Yet for all the players who miss out there are a host of stars who do make it at Barcelona. Xavi currently has Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Ansu Fati in his first-team squad, all of whom came through the ranks to become first-team stars.

