Barcelona’s Ter Stegen Sends Strong Message After Atletico Draw

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a strong message to supporters ahead of the club’s final three games of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Catalans’ title hopes took a hit on Saturday after a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou, but the Germany international is refusing to give up hope of being crowned Spanish champions just yet.

Ter Stegen has taken to social media with a defiant message after Saturday’s disappointment.

It’s not over yet… 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/gRNKdJhdLp — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) May 9, 2021

The goalkeeper and Barcelona return to action on Tuesday away at Levante. The team then finish off with fixtures against Celta Vigo and Eibar. Barca must win all three and also need rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to drop points in order to finish top.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ter Stegen Shines Against Atletico

Barcelona needed Ter Stegen to be at his best against Atletico, particularly in the first half of the match when the visitors managed to gain the upper hand and created plenty of chances.

Yet there was no way past Ter Stegen who made an impressive six saves during the 90 minutes and kept an important clean sheet.

🔎 | FOCUS It was a great day for goalkeepers at Camp Nou today, with Marc-André ter Stegen impressing as well: 👌 39 touches

🧤 6 saves

📥 5 saves from inside the box

✈️ 1 high claim

🥊 1 punch

👟 20/24 acc. passes

🧼 1 clean sheet

📈 8.3 SofaScore rating#BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/4QyPjtDEVi — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) May 8, 2021

The goalkeeper also had an interesting tangle with former teammate Luis Suarez who went to ground and appealed for a penalty after a collision between the two players. Ter Stegen was not too impressed by Suarez’s behavior.

🎙️| A brief conversation according to @jbatalla7: • Piqué to Suarez: "It's okay, fat man, don't screw with us. It's fine now."

• Suarez to Ter Stegen: "But did you foul me or not?"

• Ter Stegen to Suarez: "It was my hand, eh. If I put my leg in, it's a foul, but this…" pic.twitter.com/8ySi95RyCE — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) May 9, 2021

Suarez was unable to find the back of the net on his first return to Barcelona as an Atletico player, although the result does keep the Rojiblancos top of the table by two points from Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, Los Blancos will go top with a win over Sevilla on Sunday.

Ter Stegen Confident Of Barcelona Success

Ter Stegen spoke before Saturday’s match about his confidence the club can continue to enjoy success despite the difficulties encountered this season. A rollercoaster campaign started off with captain Lionel Messi asking to leave, while the club announced huge debts in October 2020.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in the same month and was replaced in March 2021 by Joan Laporta. Ter Stegen told Sport1, as reported by Diario Sport, that the new club chief has brought a fresh wave of optimism.

“The arrival of a new president brought calm to the club. And it’s good for the club. I’m sure that Barca will keep being successful in the future,” he said. “Laporta is good with us, he transmits energy and is optimistic. He encourages us and that is important.”

Ter Stegen also signed a contract renewal this season, keeping him at the club until 2025, and explained he never had any doubts about committing his long-term future to the Catalan giants.

“It’s clear that I took into account the club situation during my negotiations to renew my contract,” he said. “In my case I never doubted about renewing, but more for how many years to do it.”

Barca has already won the Copa del Rey this season but faces a tough test trying to win La Liga after dropping points against Atletico in what promises to be a thrilling finish to the 2020-21 campaign.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Welcomes Luis Suarez Back To Barcelona [LOOK]