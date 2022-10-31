‘That’s a Lie’ – Lewandowski Reveals Truth About Barcelona Move

Robert Lewandowski has spoken out about his summer move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich and insisted he did not make the switch to enhance his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

There has been speculation Lewandowski’s prime motivation for joining Barcelona was to win the Golden Ball for the first time his career. The striker was the favorite to clinch the prestigious prize in 2020 but saw the award cancelled due to Covid-19.

Lewandowski has told La Vanguardia that the Ballon d’Or was not the reason for his move and that he has wanted to play for Barcelona since he was a child.

“I didn’t come here to win the Ballon d’Or as some have said; that’s a lie. The Ballon d’Or doesn’t obsess me. In life I have achieved everything I have set out to do and I carry it in my heart,” he said. “I had a wish in my heart. When I was young, I watched Barcelona matches on TV and remember how they played and the players they had. They were great names and for a young man it is something that stays in your head forever.”

Lewandowski has made a big impact at Barcelona already following his €50 million transfer, scoring 13 goals in 12 games for the Catalan giants in the 2022-23 campaign.

Lewandowski Talks ‘Unbelievable’ Barcelona

The summer signing also spoke about how quickly he’s adapted to life at Barcelona and how much he is enjoying playing for his new club. Lewandowski says the support he has received from staff and fans has helped him settle.

“I’ve played many times against English teams but I wanted to be in the team that I’ve dreamed of since I was young and where I’ve always wanted to go. Not only do I feel comfortable in Barcelona, ​​but I am also proud. I’m in a very beautiful place,” he added. “From the first moment I felt the support of everyone. I went to America in pre-season, spent time with the coaches, my teammates, and the fans, and I felt unbelievable things. Even though we were outside they shouted my name in the stands and it means a lot to me.”

Lewandowski has quickly emerged as a fan favorite at Barcelona, particularly after hitting the ground running on the goalscoring front. The striker was the hero again last time out for Xavi’s side, netting a stoppage-time winner against Valencia at Mestalla.

Patience Needed at Barcelona

The striker’s goals have propelled Barcelona into second place in the table in Spain, just a point behind leaders Real Madrid, but have not been able to rescue Xavi’s side from more Champions League disappointment.

Barca have crashed out at the group stage for the second season in a row, and Lewandowski admitted he is not happy to see the club’s European challenge end so early.

“Obviously I’m not happy, Barcelona should be in the last 16. But before I came to Barça I was already aware that the first season could definitely be more difficult than it should be,” he added. “We are in the process of rebuilding which takes time, we must be patient. I’m sure these setbacks will make us grow as a team and that everything will be different next season. We are evolving. I wasn’t expecting to arrive and that everything would go well in season one. I insist that it is a process that requires time and patience.”

Lewandowski won the European Cup in the 2019-20 season with Bayern Munich, finishing the campaign as the tournament’s top scorer on 15 goals for the Bavarian giants, but must now wait until next season for another shot at the trophy.

