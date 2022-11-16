‘The First Season Is Always Difficult’ – Barcelona New Boy Talks Move

Barcelona summer signing Pablo Torre has opened up on life at the Camp Nou and says he always expected his first season with the Catalan giants to be difficult.

The teenager has only made four appearances in all competitions this season but has told Relevo he is not interested in going out on loan in the January transfer window in order to play more regularly.

“I want to be in Barcelona, ​​keep improving and keep learning from the best. I knew that the first year was going to be difficult,” he said. “Going out for five or ten minutes at the Camp Nou is like playing 90 elsewhere. My dream has always been to play here. The first season is always difficult. I trust myself and I know that one day, with work, I will be able to be there.”

Torre has been called up to play for the Spain Under-21 side ahead of the World Cup and will hope to play some minutes with the international team. La Rojita are due to play Japan in a friendly on Thursday.

The midfielder is then expected to return to Barcelona and could drop down to Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side during the World Cup in order to get some minutes under his belt.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Torre Talks Life At Barcelona

Torre also spoke about how he learned Barcelona were interested in his services last season and how delighted he was when the Catalan giants made it clear they wanted to sign him.

“It was a huge joy. I remember talking to my father and he dropped it on me. A week later I already discussed it with my representative,” he added. “There were more interested teams, but as soon as Barça called me, it was clear to me: I wanted to go to Barcelona. It is a happiness that one of the best clubs in the world loves you. I have always noticed their players.”

Real Madrid were also keen on Torre but the teenager says he always preferred Barcelona over Los Blancos because he had idolized many of the club’s recent legends.

“I have always liked Barcelona more because of the type of player there was: Messi, Iniesta, Xavi were there… They are the footballers I paid most attention to. Since I was little I have thrown more for Barça,” he said. “When you arrive on the first day and see players like Pedri, Busi or Geri… it hits you. But in the end they are very normal people. They try to help you with everything, they ask you how you are.”

Xavi The ‘Ideal’ Coach For Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has given his full backing to Torre and made it clear he wants the youngster in and around the first-team squad this season, despite his lack of top-level experience.

The midfielder admits he loves playing for the club legend and explains what the coach asks from him at Barcelona.

“There is no extra pressure because he is the coach,” he added. “He gives you tools to control better, to look, play easier, not lose the ball… He helps us all. He is the ideal coach for Barça.”

Torre will be hoping for more first-team chances after the World Cup and is likely to be offered opportunities in the Copa del Rey. He may also profit from so many of Barca’s players being at the World Cup and needing rest in the second half of the season.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report