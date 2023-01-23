Barcelona Tipped To Land Brazilian Sensation For €25 Million

Barcelona are being tipped to land Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in a deal worth €25 million despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Relevo report that the Catalans held a meeting on Monday to discuss a potential transfer with Deco. Barcelona “want to try everything” to land the highly-rated 17-year-old and are willing to splash out €25m.

Former player Deco works for the club in Brazil and has a “fluid relationship” with the president of Roque’s club Atlético Paranaense. The hope is that Deco can help persuade the club that Barcelona is the best place for the teenager.

Deco has already helped Barca complete one transfer recently. The former playmaker is the representative of Raphinha, who joined the club in the summer transfer window from Premier League side Leeds United.

Other clubs were keen on landing Raphinha, but the Brazil international made it clear he only wanted to move to Barcelona. The Catalans ended up signing the winger in a deal worth €60 million including add-ons.

