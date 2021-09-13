Barcelona Tipped to Make ‘Major Signing’ In January

Barcelona is being tipped to make a “major signing” when the transfer window reopens in January after a chaotic summer that saw a host of players leave the Camp Nou.

Journalist Oriol Domenech told Catalunya Radio that the Catalan giants will look to strengthen this winter. He explained, “I think Barça will make a major investment in a signing in January. If it’s not Dani Olmo, another player.”

Barcelona has already been linked with a move to bring Olmo back to the Camp Nou. According to Ferran Martinez at Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old is one of the club’s top targets for 2022.

Barcelona Wanted Olmo This Summer

The Catalan giants even tried to sign Olmo on deadline day but could not meet RB Leipzig’s asking price of €75 million ($89m). Olmo confirmed Barca had made a move but that there was not enough time to do a deal.

“It all happened too quickly, for my part there was not even time to think about a transfer,” he told Süddeutsche Zeitung. “For now I have my head set on the whole season with Leipzig and I’m fine here. I really want to play, to fight again with Leipzig in international tournaments. That is my motivation.”

Barca’s difficult financial situation made summer signings tricky and left the focus on offloading players to raise funds and reduce the wage bill. Lionel Messi, Emerson Royal, Antoine Griezmann, and Francisco Trincao were among a host of players to leave the Camp Nou.

Club president Joan Laporta has offered an update on the club’s financial situation and the aims for the next transfer window in an interview with Diario Sport.

“In very complicated conditions the football department did excellent work. Credit to Rafael Yuste, Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes,” he said. “Now we’re at 80 per cent, before we were at 110 per cent of our income going out in salaries. Next window we can act with more normality.”

Olmo Wants Barcelona Return?

Olmo knows Barcelona well after coming through the club’s famous La Masia youth academy. He joined the club at the age of nine and spent seven years with the Catalan giants before heading to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.



The Spain international told Diario Sport back in 2018 that he remains a Barcelona fan and would never rule out a return to the Camp Nou, as reported by Football Espana.

“I have no regrets that I left the club, it was a very tough decision but it was a big leap for me and I have adapted really well. I will always be a fan and having spent seven years at the club I have great affection for them, and they are one of the best clubs in the world,” he said. “What player would want to rule out signing for the club, we will see what happens in the future but I do not want to close any doors.”

Olmo’s comments suggest he may not require too much convincing to head back to Barcelona, but the Catalan giants may still struggle to secure a deal in January given the club’s current financial mess.

