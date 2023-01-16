Barcelona Tipped To Sign 16-Year-Old Winger For €12 Million

Barcelona look set to bring in another talented young attacker who they will hope can make the grade in the youth ranks and progress into the first team at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans giants are set to pay the €3 million release clause of Velez Sarsfield’s 16-year-old “jewel” Gianluca Prestianni, according to reporter Veronica Brunati. However, there is some disagreement over the winger’s release clause. Relevo’s Matteo Moretto has suggested Barca may have to pay up to €12m for the youngster.

Prestianni is regarded as one of Argentina’s brightest young talents and certainly has an eye for goal. Journalist Roy Nemer has highlighted his striking ability while playing for Argentina’s Under-17 side.

Gianluca Prestianni, only 16 years old, with this goal for Argentina U17 vs. Uruguay. Diego Placente the coach.🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/U6JtZJ2a8a — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 13, 2022

The exciting teen made his Copa Libertadores debut for Velez Sarsfield at the age of 16 years, 4 months and 24 days becoming the third youngest debutant in the competition for the club after Eduardo Solari and a certain Sergio Aguero.

Prestianni also shares the same nickname ‘La Pulga’ is Lionel Messi. La Pulga is a popular nickname in South America for footballers and usually given to short, skilful forwards who are difficult to read and love to dribble.

What Can Barcelona Expect From Prestianni?

Prestianni is obviously far from the finished article as he is still only 16, but the staff at Velez know his talents inside out. Guillermo Morigi, Velez’s youth coordinator, spoke to Ole about the teenager’s abilities.

“He can play as a midfielder, but, at least today, we see him better as a winger,” he said. “He is fast, powerful and has a very good understanding of the game. Where he differs from the rest and is special is with his ability in one-on-one situations.”

It’s not just his technical ability that has appealed to his coaches but a natural ability to read the game well and make the right decisions when it matters.

“He plays with his head up and makes good decisions, which is why he understands the game very well,” he added. “Formation is always there, but what he has is largely natural.”

If Prestianni does arrive then he’ll likely link up with Barcelona’s Under-19 team that is already packed full of exciting talent. Lamine Yamal is already being tipped for the top, while Xavi also likes the look of forward Angel Alcorcon.

