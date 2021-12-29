Barcelona To Sign 17-Year-old Spanish Wonderkid: Report

Barcelona are set to follow up the signing of Ferran Torres by completing a move for 17-year-old Spanish wonderkid Fabio Blanco who will join the Catalan giants from Bundesliga sign Eintracht Frankfurt.

Blanco will move to the Camp Nou and initially link up with Barcelona B on a deal that runs until 2024, as reported by Diario Sport. The teenager will arrive for “practically nothing” with any fee “largely dependent on first team appearances.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both keen on Blanco before he left La Liga side Valencia for Frankfurt on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

The youngster has played eight times for Frankfurt’s youth side, contributing two goals and an assist, but wants to move on already because “he’s not been given the first team opportunities promised by Frankfurt.”

Who Is Barcelona Target Fabio Blanco?

Blanco started out at Spanish side Almeria before heading to Valencia in 2015. The right winger came through the youth ranks at the club and also caught the eye at international level, winning six caps for the Under-15 and Under-16 Spain sides.

The youngster shares many similarities with Barca’s new signing Torres. He also loves to play out wide on the right, has bags of pace, and will contribute goals and assists for his team.

Eintracht’s director of professional football, Ben Manga, admitted his team had beaten off competition from several top sides to land Blanco from Valencia, as reported by the Bundesliga’s official website.

“Fabio Blanco was tempted by a few top European sides, but had the good sense to decide to come to Frankfurt,” he said. “His technical ability is outstanding. He’ll have the chance to flourish here.”

Yet Blanco hasn’t been able to flourish in the Bundesliga and now looks set to head back to his homeland for a fresh challenge. Blanco will know if he can impress for Barca B he has a great chance of following in the footsteps of players such as Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, and Ronald Araujo in being promoted to the first team.

Barcelona Targeting Free Transfers?

Blanco is not the only low-cost option the Catalans are thought to be looking at after splashing out heavily to land Ferran Torres. Barcelona are also targeting a move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta for the summer.

Azpilicueta is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and available on a free transfer. According to journalist Gerard Romero, the Chelsea defender is “very close” to a move to Barca and has an “agreement in principle” with the Catalans.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is another player who will be available on a free in the summer of 2021 and has caught Barca’s eye, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and two English clubs have joined Barca in contacting the midfielder’s agent to talk about a move but no decisions have been taken regarding his future yet.



