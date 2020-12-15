Messi Rumors Ramp Up After Barcelona Draw PSG in UCL

Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League in a draw that has fueled fresh speculation over captain Lionel Messi’s future.

The draw was only made on Monday in Switzerland but a fresh batch of rumors have swiftly emerged in the wake of the two teams being paired together in the first knockout round of Europe’s top competition.

The Barcelona captain’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, has already taken to Instagram to hit out at a report from El Chiringuito that described his involvement at a meeting at a Qatari consulate with PSG officials.

As reported by Marca, Messi Sr. responded on Instagram saying, “False. Another invention. I’ve been in Argentine since September.” It’s not the first time he has played down interest from PSG either.

Jorge Messi branded another report he had been in touch with the French champions as “fake news” back in November. Messi is free to talk to other clubs from January 2021, as he is in the final year of his Barcelona contract, meaning more social media outbursts from his father may just follow.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Messi Not Talking to Anyone

Goal’s Ruben Uria, the journalist who interviewed Messi back in September when he confirmed he asked to leave Barcelona, also has a fresh update on the 33-year-old’s future in the wake of the Champions League draw.

Uria reports that Messi is “yet to be contacted by any other clubs” despite speculation that both PSG and Manchester City are keen on landing the Argentina international when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Indeed Uria is adamant that Jorge Messi “will not be entering into discussions with any suitors at this stage” and that the Barca captain has decided “now is not the time to be discussing such matters.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been asked about Messi on several occasions already this season. He told BBC Sport back in November that, “Messi is a Barcelona player. I said it a thousand times. As a fan, I want Leo to finish there.”

PSG Ready Messi Shirts?

The speculation does not end there though. Robin Bairner at Football Transfers reports that PSG are actually are “growing increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer.”

The Ligue 1 champions have even gone as far as to “tell their stores around the French capital to brace themselves for an influx of business based around shirt sales for the Argentina star.”

PSG are one of the few clubs in world football able to afford Messi’s huge salary, while the lure of playing with Neymar again could tempt the Argentine.

Neymar has already said he’s desperate to play with Messi once more, and Barca’s financial difficulties mean if the duo are reunited it’s more likely to be at PSG than back at the Camp Nou.

The two players will meet again in the Champions League where a masterclass from Neymar and his team could lure Messi to Paris, according to ESPN’s Graham Hunter.

Yet Barcelona will also have a new president by the time the game comes around which is likely to have a big bearing on where Messi plays his football next season. One of the president’s first jobs after taking office will be to try and resolve Messi’s future at the club.

READ NEXT: Neymar Sends Message to Messi After PSG Draw Barcelona in UCL