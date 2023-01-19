Barcelona Want €30 Million Winger On Loan: Report

Barcelona are set to lose Memphis Depay in the January transfer window and could be set to bring in a replacement for the Netherlands international before the end of the month.

Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes, who starred previously in La Liga with Valencia, has emerged as a top target and has told his agent he wants to play for the Catalans, as reported by Diario AS.

Guedes’s former club Benfica and Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are also keen on the winger but his preference is to link up with Xavi’s side for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona could move as they are set to sell Memphis to Atletico for a fee of 4 million euros, as reported by ESPN. The forward will be allowed to leave after losing his place in the starting XI. Memphis is also out of contract at the end of the season.

The Catalans had been negotiating a swap with Atletico that would have seen Yannick Carrasco arrive at the Camp Nou in place of Memphis. However, Barca have settled for taking up an option to sign the Belgian in the summer instead for 20 million euros, as reported by Relevo.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Wants Replacement

Xavi has already made it clear at a press conference that he wants a replacement if any of his players depart in January. The coach’s demand is a little curious as Memphis has only featured twice in La Liga this season due to the competition for places in attack.

The Barca boss hardly lacks for attacking options either with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati in his squad. However, it’s worth noting Lewandowski and Torres will miss the next two league games due to suspension.

Xavi “has asked” Barcelona to work on signing a Memphis replacement as soon as possible, according to AS. Financial fair play is an issue which means Barca are thinking about a six-month loan with a non-mandatory purchase option.

What Would Guedes Bring To Barcelona?

Guedes began his career at Benfica before heading to PSG and then Valencia. The winger impressed in La Liga for Los Che with his dribbling down the wing and eye for goal.

The winger can play out wide or centrally and has a powerful shot. He has lacked for consistency throughout his career but is certainly an interesting option on a temporary deal.

Guedes is currently with Premier League side Wolves following a €30 million summer move. However, he has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring just once so far.

Yet his difficulties adapting to life in England suggest he could well be tempted by a return to Spain. Guedes played some magical football at Valencia and may feel he can recapture that kind of form back in Spain’s top flight with Xavi’s talented Barcelona team.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report