WATCH: Barcelona Show Fans What To Expect from Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have offered fans a a tantalising glimpse of what to expect from hotshot Lamine Yamal who has been included in the first-team squad for the first time at the tender age of just 15.

Xavi has called up Yamal for Barca’s league match against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday, April 23. The Barcelona manager explained at a pre-match press conference that Yamal had impressed in training which had convinced him to include him in his squad.

Barca have now posted a clip on social media showing Yamal scoring a wonderful solo goal for the club’s youth side against Real Betis. The youngster beats three defenders before firing home with the outside of his boot.

El meu nom és 𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗬𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗹 💙❤ #MadeInLaMasia pic.twitter.com/zUW7vAw9rb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) April 22, 2023

It’s the sort of goal that will remind fans of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Yamal has already been dubbed the club’s “mini-Messi’ by the Spanish press due to his dribbling ability and goalscoring exploits.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Talks Lamine Yamal

Xavi was also asked at his press conference which former Barcelona player he could compare Yamal too and insisted that the 15-year-old is a unique talent who possesses many different qualities.

“Pedri we’ve always compared to Andres. Lamine is different. He has things from different players. He has an innate talent,” he explained. “The youngsters are not afraid, that’s the difference from my generation, they have this way of just pushing on. Lamine has trained wonderfully so I think the best thing is to call him up. He has no fear, I don’t think there’s any comparison with anyone.”

Yamal will now be hoping he can make his first-team debut on Sunday at the age of just 15 years and 285 days. The forward has been at Barcelona since the age of five and come all the way through the club’s famed La Masia academy.

READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning