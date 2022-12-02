‘We’ll Talk In June’ – Barcelona Reach Agreement With Midfielder

Barcelona have agreed to discuss midfielder Franck Kessie’s future at the club in June 2023 amid speculation the Ivorian could depart after just one season at the Camp Nou.

Kessie arrived on a free transfer in the summer but has struggled to make much of an impact at Barcelona yet. The competition for places in midfield, coupled with some injury problems have ensured Kessie has only made two La Liga starts for his new club.

Both Barcelona and Kessie have acknowledged the current situation is “not ideal” but don’t want to make any rash decisions and will wait until the end of the season to decide on his future, according to Relevo.

Barcelona have been tempted to let Kessie leave to free up space on the wage bill, and have received interest in the midfielder, but believes it’s far too early to give up on the summer signing.

Kessie is far from happy with his limited role but was aware it may take time to adapt to life at Barcelona. The 25-year-old will now see if he can force his way into Xavi’s plans in the second half of the season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kessie Agent Slams Rumors

Kessie’s agent has already been forced to deny rumors the midfielder is set to leave and has come out again and insisted there is no truth in suggestions the former AC Milan man will return to Italy in January.

“We had predicted it would take a while to settle and get into a different playing style he was not accustomed to, but this certainly doesn’t frighten me. It is motivation to keep doing better all the time,” George Atangana told Calciomercato. “When I read certain stories, it feels like science fiction. Franck is not a player offering himself against any club in Italy or elsewhere. I also want to clarify once and for all that there is no planned departure from Barcelona, so consequently a return to Milan is unlikely.”

Reports in Italy have suggested Inter Milan are keen on Kessie, but Atangana says his client is happy at Barcelona for the time being.

“Franck has never been as happy as he is now,” he said. “He achieved an objective that for many remains only a dream, that of being able to play for Barcelona. I challenge anyone to say otherwise. This opportunity arrived after Franck proved himself over seven years in Italy. Franck has grown and matured, earning praise, so the call from Barcelona was a consequence of all that.”

Barcelona Set For Summer Shake-Up?

Barcelona’s midfield could be set for a summer shake-up. Kessie may well decide he wants to look for a new challenge, while captain Sergio Busquets has been tipped to leave when his contract expires.

The Catalans giants are said to have “practically closed” a deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to replace Busquets but may have to offload more players to free up space on the wage bill.

Xavi does have a number of other first-teamers out of contract in the summer. Sergi Roberto, Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso, and Memphis Depay will all be free agents at the end of the season if they don’t renew.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report