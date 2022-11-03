Who Could Barcelona Face In Europa League Play-off Draw?

Barcelona’s failure to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League mean Xavi’s team will now drop into the Europa League. However, the Catalan giants still have to win a play-off before their place in the last 16 is confirmed.

The draw for the play-off round will be made on Monday, November 7 in Switzerland and is due to take place at 1pm CET. Barcelona will take on one of the runners-up from the Europa League group stage.

As things stand, ahead of the final round of fixtures, that means Barca could play any of the following clubs: PSV, Rennes, Ludogorets, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Sturm, Qarabag, and Monaco.

Barca will know there are still plenty of quality teams in the draw. PSV are battling with Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie table, Manchester United are improving under new manager Erik ten Hag, and Union Berlin are the surprise leaders of the Bundesliga.

Xavi Wants Europa League Win

Barcelona coach Xavi has already made it clear he is eyeing glory in the Europa League after seeing his side dumped out of Europe’s top competitione early for a second season in a row.

Xavi spoke about the competition after Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen but played down talk Barcelona are already favorites to win the trophy, as reported by Diario AS.

“I would say we are candidates [to win] the Europa League. I understand why people will call us favourites. But last year we saw that it’s a complicated competition. It’s ended up being a beautiful Europa League with the teams that are in it and Barça is a candidate to fight for it and win.”

Barca finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter in their Champions League group and only managed two wins from their six games. The Catalans did make it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season before being beaten by eventual-winners Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 over two legs.

Barcelona Must ‘Go All Out’ For Europa Win

Forward Ferran Torres has also urged his team to go all out in the Europa League as they bid for silverware this season. Torres scored twice in the 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen and appears to be back in form after a tough start to the campaign.

“I feel comfortable playing anywhere, it was a good game to gain confidence,” he said. “We have a bittersweet taste, we are Barcelona and we should be in the next round but now for the Europa League. We have to go all out in the Europa League and also in LaLiga and keep working and growing as a team.”

If Barcelona win their play-off they will progress to the last 16 of the Europa League which is scheduled to take place in February 2023. Barcelona will then be drawn to face one of the eight Europa League group winners for a place in the quarter-finals.

