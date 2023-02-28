‘They Were Late’ – Midfielder Explains Failed Barcelona Move

Israeli wonderkid Oscar Gloukh has revealed that Barcelona were interested in signing him in the January transfer window but were too slow to make a move.

Gloukh ended up signing for Red Bull Salzburg instead and has penned a deal with the club that runs until June 2027. The 18-year-old told Forbes that he’s made the right decision even though he was excited by Barca, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I was very excited that they wanted me, but they were late for the bid and came back after we had already closed the Salzburg thing,” he said. “We knew this was the best option for me. In the end, I think we made the right decision to go with them and not to Barcelona. It makes more sense for my development as a player.”

Gloukh has caught the eye this season with former club Maccabi Tel Aviv, contributing six goals and eight assists in just 23 appearances. He has moved to Austria in a deal worth 7 million euros, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager has already debuted for his new side and has gone on to make three appearances for his new club. RB Salzburg are currently top of the table in the Austrian Bundesliga, some nine points clear of nearest challengers SK Sturm Graz.

Who Is Oscar Gloukh?

Barcelona have made a habit of signing up promising youngsters recently, notably Pedri and Ronald Araujo, and their interest in Gloukh is no surprise as he’s caught the eye for club and country.

Gloukh impressed for Israel at the Under-19 European Championship in 2022 as the team made it all the way to the final before being beaten 3-1 by England.

The youngster is a versatile player able to feature in a variety of different positions. He can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder or even as a No. 10.

The youngster is known for his dribbling ability, vision and penchant for picking out passes and looks to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Barcelona Eyeing More Young Talent

Barcelona may have missed out Gloukh but remains linked with other promising players, most recently Las Palmas striker Elias Romero. The Catalans are “working to bring” the attacker to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window, according to Sport.

Xavi’s side have already poached one starlet from Las Palmas. Midfielder Pedri joined Barcelona from the Canary Islanders in 2020 and has gone on to become a key player for the Catalans.

Albert Moleiro, a former teammate of Pedri’s at Las Palmas, also continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona and has revealed that he has received an offer from the Catalan giants already.

Barcelona’s continued financial problems mean the club may have to forget about big-name signings this summer and concentrate on bringing in low-cost youngsters or players on free transfers if they are to successfully strengthen the squad.

