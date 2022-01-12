Barcelona Chief Confirms Club Working on Another January Transfer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told fans there could be more new players arriving at the Camp Nou in the January transfer window ahead of the team’s Spanish Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Laporta spoke to reporters before kick-off in Saudi Arabia and said the Catalan giants are working on more transfers and also responded to rumors of interest in Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, as reported by Diario Sport

“We are trying to reinforce the squad. We have also incorporated Alves and we are working on other options,” he said. “Morata? The more players with a goal we have, the better, because we have missed goals.”

Barcelona have already brought in Dani Alves on a free transfer this season as well as signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The Spain international will make his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

Coach Xavi is keen to bring Morata to the Camp Nou in the winter transfer window, as reported by Marca. However, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has informed reporters at a press conference that he has “told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus.”

Barcelona Trying To Fulfil Xavi’s Wishes

Laporta also spoke about coach Xavi and said Barcelona are working hard to fulfil the 41-year-old’s wishes following his arrival as coach to replace Ronald Koeman at the helm.

“We did not start the season well. There was a change of coach and Xavi has a lot of knowledge. It is very good that a homegrown player ends up being a coach,” he said. “He is the best coach we can have and we are trying to please him in everything he has asked. He transmits confidence and an illusion that pleases you.”

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has already revealed that Xavi asked the club to sign Torres from Manchester City. He told reporters at the forward’s unveiling, “He asked me for Ferran. So we’ve already given him a gift.”

Laporta Talks Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres

Laporta also spoke about the Barcelona team ahead of their Clasico clash. Defender Ronald Araujo returns to the starting XI just days after undergoing hand surgery and joins Torres in the starting XI.

Araujo will play wearing a protective splint after fracturing two metatarsals in his hand, and Laporta is happy to see both players featuring against Real Madrid.

“The thing with Araujo is commendable. And it is a satisfaction that Ferran Torres can play. The club has worked well. He is an ambitious player who improves the squad. He wants to show the great talent he has. We are excited that he will play a good game,” he said. “We are going to play the best game that can be played in the world. We have the strength of talented youth. This youth, combined by experience, is a good moment for these players to show that Barça is back.”

The winners of the game between will qualify for the Super Cup final and will take on either Atletico Madrid and Athletic who will contest the second semi-final.

