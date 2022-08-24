‘I Love Him as a Player:’ Xavi Sends Strong Message to Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has overseen a summer of spending at Barcelona but is still dreaming of one more player he could bring to the Camp Nou before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been linked with the club all summer, and Xavi made it clear how highly he rates the Portugal international after his team’s 3-3 friendly draw with Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday, as reported by Goal.

“I love Bernardo as a player,” he said after the match. “He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions. He’s a very important player for Pep and he makes the difference on the pitch.”

Guardiola then offered his opinion on the midfielder and admitted that Bernardo is very fond of the Catalan giants too, as reported by Metro.

“I don’t want anyone to be unhappy. But I don’t want him to leave because he is a superlative player. As a player and as a person, he is one of the best I have ever had. In any competition he is the best player,” he said. “If an offer arrives there are seven days left and if Bernardo leaves we would have to go to the market and not it’s easy. Having said that, Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot.”

Will Bernardo Leave Man City?

Barcelona’s interest in Bernardo seems clear but it still seems unlikely the Catalan giants will be able to afford the midfielder, particularly as the club still have not been able to register Jules Koude.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has also offered his thoughts on Bernardo to TV3 and said he does not expect his club to do any more business in the transfer market, as reported by Football Espana.

“This story has come up often, but at the heart of it, it hasn’t even got off the starting block,” he said. “Now it is a little late to be talking about arrivals and departures.”

The transfer window remains open until the end of the month.

