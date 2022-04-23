Xavi Confirms When Ansu Fati Will Make Barcelona Return

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed when he hopes teenage striker Ansu Fati could be ready to make his comeback from injury after spending the last three months out with a hamstring injury.

Fati has not featured since Barcelona’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao in January but is back in first-team training. Xavi told a press conference on Saturday, April 23 that he hopes to be able to select Fati for league fixture at home to Real Mallorca on Sunday, May 1.

“If everything goes fine he will continue to train with the team. I imagine he will be back in the game against Real Mallorca,” he said. “He’s doing everything well, he’s training normally and he’ll be able to play these final few games.”

Fati will definitely miss Barcelona’s next match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, April 24. The striker has not been included in Xavi’s matchday squad for the league game at the Camp Nou.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Offers Pique Injury Update

Xavi has been able to include defenders Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba in his squad for the fixture at Rayo. All three players looked to have suffered injuries against Real Sociedad last time out but are included on the roster.

Barcelona have already announced that tests have confirmed Araujo does not have a knee injury, while Xavi offered an update on Pique’s fitness.

“Pique has been suffering for two or three months, but he is committed, we will see tomorrow,” he said. “Today he didn’t train with the group, we have to see how he will feel tomorrow, if he will play 100%, because he is a very important player for us.”

Araujo looks like starting at Rayo despite being forced off in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. The Uruguayan could be joined by either Eric Garcia or Clement Lenglet in central defense if Pique is not fit enough to start.

Xavi Previews Rayo Clash

Xavi also offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s game against Rayo and insisted the fixture represents a great chance for the Catalans to take all three points and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

“Yes tomorrow is another golden opportnity for us to consolidate second place. To play at home and win again after two losses at home. They are a complicated opponent, their last win against Espanyol was important for them to stay in La Liga,” he said. “They are working hard under a good coach, they play a great style, will try to press us. It will be difficult for us to escape this press, we saw a similar thing in the last game. We need to be more efficient when we have the ball, in particular with our chances. It will be a big step for us to win tomorrow to secure a Champions League spot.”

Rayo have been battling relegation this season but were boosted by a 1-0 win over Espanyol last time out. The visitors will also be aware they managed to shock Barca 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Chief Confirms Club’s No. 9 For Next Season