Xavi ‘Dreams’ Of Managing Bayern Star at Barcelona: Report

Xavi Hernandez is reportedly already planning for life as the manager of Barcelona and has in mind one particular player he would love to bring to the Camp Nou.

The club legend “dreams” of signing winger Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich and is “in love” with the France international’s game, according to Toni Juanmarti at Diario Sport.

Coman can play on either flank but tends to feature more regularly on the left despite being a right-footer, as noted by Juanmarti. The 25-year-old has won league titles with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Bayern and also lifted the European Cup with the Bavarian giants.

The Frenchman’s future at Bayern is a little uncertain currently. His contract expires in 2023, and he is disappointed with the club’s offer of an extension, according to Sky Deutschland.

Xavi Says He’s ‘Ready’ to Coach Barcelona

Xavi has already turned down the chance to manage Barcelona twice but has said he now feels ready to take the job. Ronald Koeman will continue as manager for 2020-21 but may come under pressure again if he does not deliver performances and results.

As for Xavi, he will start the season as coach again with Qatari side Al Sadd, after signing a two-year extension in May, but has said he hopes he can return to Barcelona at some point in the future, as reported by ESPN.

“I am always on the market. The club decided to continue with Koeman and I wish him the best. In these last four months, I have not had any contact with [Laporta] or anyone from the board,” he said. I don’t know when the moment will arrive but, for me, it would be a dream to return to Barca one day. I’m in no rush, honestly, but I hope it happens. I understand people may think I am not ready, but I want to make it clear that I am.”

What Coach Wouldn’t Want to Train Messi?

Xavi was also asked how he felt about the possibility of managing former teammates such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Barcelona and insisted it would not be a problem.

“For me, it would be an advantage [to work with them]. I’m in a situation at Al Sadd where I am coaching players I played with and I think it helps, because you know them,” he said. “What coach wouldn’t want to train Messi? Who wouldn’t want a joker up their sleeve like Leo, who can make the difference in 0.1 seconds? Physically he is still in good shape. He is still the best. It would be a huge privilege to coach Messi.”

Xavi joined the Barcelona academy in 1991 and went on enjoy a phenomenal career with the club, winning eight La Liga titles and the Champions League four times. The former midfielder has since moved into management with Al Sadd but a Camp Nou return seems almost inevitable at some point.

