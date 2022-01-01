Xavi Gives Fresh Update On Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona Future

Barcelona coach Xavi offered a fresh update on Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club amid intense speculation that negotiations over a contract extension have broken down.

Xavi told a pre-match press conference, ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Real Mallorca on Sunday, January 2, that negotiations with the French forward are continuing but it’s a difficult situation.

“I am not disappointed, it’s a negotiation. It’s true that often player agents make things very complicated. Barca has been very clear about its position. It’s now a question of negotiating. We know his position, it’s a complicated one,” he said. “We need to come together and row in the same direction. I think the offer for the player is fantastic. We’ll see in the next few days.”

Xavi also revealed that he had spoken personally with Dembele once again to try and convince the 24-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, that Barcelona is the best place for him to continue his career.

“I have spoken with Dembélé again and I hope that the positions will come closer,” he added. “Ousmane is a football player who can make the difference. If he trains and plays well he can be one of the best in his position. Barca is the best place in the world for him and I think he needs to take advantage of that.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Reveals Dembele Chat

The Barcelona boss also offered some insight into what he has told Dembele in a bid to try to convince him to stay at the Camp Nou. Xavi explained he thinks the attacker can play a key role for Barca in the future.

“Just a natural conversation. He’s an important player for us and I told him we need him. He still needs to score, he was close against Sevilla, he’s generating a lot in attack and he knows that,” he said. “We’re building a very interesting squad for a player with his qualities and we talked about him from a sporting perspective.”

Dembele has only made four starts for the Catalan giants this season due to injury and will miss Barcelona’s first game of 2022 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Xavi Thrilled By Ferran Torres Signing

Dembele’s future at Barcelona may be uncertain, but the club has moved to strengthen its attack by bringing in Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Xavi spoke about the club’s new signing and made it clear how thrilled he is to have the forward at the club.

“Ferran Torres is a spectacular signing, as a player and a person. He’s going to give us a lot, can play in different positions, and he’s had great coaches like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique,” he said. “I’m very happy with the effort made by the club to get him.”

Torres is still recovering from a fractured foot and is not yet ready to make his debut for Barcelona, although he reportedly could return for the La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, January 19.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Decide Who Will Succeed Busquets As Captain: Report

