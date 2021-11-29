Xavi Considers 7 Barcelona Players ‘Transferable’: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has a list of seven players he considers “transferable” ahead of the January transfer window as the Catalan giants try to come up with a formula to land Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

The Spain international has already said “yes” to Barcelona but his price tag is proving a problem for the Catalan giants, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo. The Premier League champions value the 21-year-old at around €70 million.

Such a figure is out of Barcelona’s financial reach which means the club could try to include a player in any potential transfer. Xavi has decided he can cope without Neto, Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, or Philippe Coutinho.

None of the seven players can consider themselves regulars at Barcelona, except right-back Sergino Dest. It’s something of a surprise to see the USMNT’s star’s name on the list given he only signed from Ajax in October 2020, is still only 21, and has played regularly at right-back.

The new coach has also made it clear there are three teenage midfielders who are definitely not up for sale. Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, and Pedri are all considered to be “non-transferable.”

Xavi Coy On Ferran Torres Rumors

Xavi was asked about the mounting speculation that Barcelona want to sign Torres after Saturday’s 3-1 La Liga win over Villarreal at El Madrigal. The coach told reporters it was the wrong time to discuss such rumors.

“It’s not the right time to talk about signings,” he said. “Not right after the game, which will give us a great boost of morale.”

However, Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste admitted before kick-off that there had been contact between the two clubs. “He is a great player,” he said. “We have friends at Manchester City and there is a very good relationship. Ferrán Reverter has paid a courtesy visit.”

City would be “reluctant” to let Torres, who is currently out injured leave, but “could open the door to an exit” if the youngster makes it clear he wants a move, as reported by ESPN.

Man City Keen On Nico?

It’s not clear if Manchester City would be interested in any of the players Xavi has deemed surplus to requirements. Sergi Roberto has previously been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium and is facing an uncertain future as he’s out of contract in 2022.

One player coach Pep Guardiola is thought to be keen on is 19-year-old Nico Gonzalez who has made the breakthrough into the first team this season. Nico has made 14 appearances already this season and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Guardiola is said to like the youngster and almost signed him for Manchester City some years ago, as reported by Sport Witness. The City boss also spoke about Nico in a recent meeting with Barcelona officials Mateu Alemany and Ferran Reverter.

Nico joined Barcelona at the age of 11 and has a strong bond with the club after coming through the club’s famous La Masia academy. The teenager signed a new contract at the Camp Nou in May 2021 that runs until 2024 and has long been viewed as the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

