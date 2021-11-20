Xavi Hands Teen Surprise Place In First Barcelona Squad

New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has named his first matchday squad since taking over from Ronald Koeman as manager of the Catalan giants and called up 17-year-old Ilias Akhomach for the derby against Espanyol.

The youngster is one of 23 players on the roster for Saturday’s La Liga clash at the Camp Nou and joins fellow teens Yusuf Demir, Nico Gonzalez, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Ez Abde on the list.

Ilias is one of the club’s most highly-rated youngsters and has previously been dubbed the ‘new Messi’ by former academy director Patrick Kluivert. Former Barcelona B manager Francisco Javier García Pimienta has previously described Ilias as a “cheeky, brave player” in an interview with Sport’s German Bona.

Xavi had hinted at making some surprise call-ups ahead of the match in his pre-game press conference because he is missing a host of players through injury, as reported by Marca.

“My impression of the younger players is good. We don’t have Ansu or Dembele, Martin or Kun. We will have to use youngsters, but they are ready,” he said. “There might be some surprises. I’ll see when I watch the training session this evening.”

Xavi has also been able to call up Gerard Pique, Nico Gonzalez, Eric Garcia, and Sergi Roberto after the quartet were given the medical green light to play after injury.

🏥 MEDICAL NEWS

The players Piqué, S. Roberto, Eric and Nico receive the medical green light and are available for tonight's match #BarçaEspanyolpic.twitter.com/p8F9nNpvch — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 20, 2021

However, Xavi is still without Sergino Dest and Pedri due to injury, while new arrival Dani Alves cannot play competitively until January 2022 after arriving on a free transfer this week for a second spell at the club.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Can Xavi Get Off to a Winning Start?

Barcelona have endured a difficult start to the season but there’s no doubt the return of Xavi has brought some much-needed optimism and positivity to the club ahead of Saturday’s match.

Fans will be hoping Xavi’s return can help the team return to playing attractive, winning football, although a derby against Espanyol is a tricky fixture for the new boss to negotiate in his first game in charge.

Vicente Moreno’s men have started the season in good form, after being promoted back to La Liga last season, and begin the weekend level on points with their famous neighbours.

Yet Xavi told reporters at his press conference that he is confident his team can get all three points if they play the right way, as reported by Barca’s website.

“We believe that if we play how we want, that’s how to get the three points,” he said. “We have to communicate the players that we need the win but we cannot pressure them because we are just starting the project.”

The View From Espanyol

Espanyol captain David Lopez knows all about playing Barcelona and knows his players face a tough test at the Camp Nou. Yet the 32-year-old told a news conference his side must have confidence if they are to pull of a shock.

“We are expecting a hostile environment,” he said. “We will go out there to win. We have to believe in ourselves and beat them.”

Coach Moreno echoed his captain’s thoughts and has offered some insight into how his players can take all three points on Saturday.

“You have to go out there and perform,” he explained. “We can win this game by competing, doing well. That’s what we can control. We’re used to overcoming difficulties, suffering and surviving.”

There will be plenty of expectation around Barca against Espanyol, following the arrival of Xavi, and they have not tasted defeat against their local rivals in their last 22 meetings.

READ NEXT: Xavi Delivers His Verdict on Frenkie de Jong & Coutinho

