Xavi Reveals Plan To Change Barcelona Defender’s Position

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has revealed he is planning to convert center-back Eric Garcia into a midfielder after seeing the 22-year-old struggle for game time in 2022-23.

Garcia has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and has only made 11 La Liga starts during the current campaign. He’s currently behind the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and even left-back Marcos Alonso.

Xavi told a pre-match press conference on Friday, March 31 ahead of his team’s trip to Elche that he has been talking with Garcia in training about the possibility of using him in midfield instead.

“I’ve been thinking about that position for Eric. I talked to him, he can adapt well to this position,” he said. “Something similar to what happened with Rafa Marquez, he plays well with the ball, he wins duels, he can adapt well to his position.”

Xavi has been trialling using Garcia as a pivot, the position usually taken by captain Sergio Busquets, in training and could try him out in that position in a competitive match soon, according to Relevo.

Could Eric Replace Busquets?

Xavi’s decision to look at Garcia as a pivot could be in part because Busquets’s future remain uncertain. The veteran is out of contract at the end of the season and could walk away on a free transfer if he does not extend.

Barcelona have looked for potential replacements but the club’s difficult financial position will make transfers tricky this summer. Yet Xavi does have Frenkie de Jong, who can feature in that position, while Nico Gonzalez is set to return from a loan at Valencia and has long been tipped to succeed Busquets.

The Barcelona captain has already identified Nico and De Jong as two players who could take his place should he decide to finally hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

Guardiola Compares Eric and Busquets

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has previously compared Garcia to Busquets and said the youngster reminds him of the midfielder, as reported by Manchester City’s official website.

“Busquets [was like that] when he was young,” he said. “When I was in the second team at Barcelona and the first team, he was so curious. In that age, at 17 or 18-years-old, there are not many. But in the squad, there are people who love to understand the tactics and guys who don’t like to talk about that. That doesn’t mean you’re good or bad. Eric is a guy who likes to know the reason why. He is a guy who, if he makes a mistake, he quickly understands why.”

Garcia is a student of the game which may help his cause if Xavi does decide to experiment with his position. He has openly admitted he has already begun work on his coaching badges with a view to going into management when his playing days are over.

