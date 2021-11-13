Xavi ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ By Barcelona Outcast: Report

New Barcelona coach Xavi has been “pleasantly surprised” by the performances of center-back Samuel Umtiti in training since taking over from Ronald Koeman at the helm.

Umtiti has not managed a single minute of first-team action so far in 2021-22 after falling down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and has been regularly linked with an exit.

However, the center-back has made an early impression on Xavi and “it is not ruled out that he may have his first minutes” after the international break, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Umtiti has been described as being in “excellent form” and has enjoyed some “spectacular” sessions. The defender was personally congratulated by Xavi after Thursday’s workout and was also applauded by his teammates.

The center-back has also started “activation sessions” by himself 30 minutes before training and his attitude “has not gone unnoticed” by Xavi, as reported by Jordi Blanco at ESPN.

A dressing room source has also confided that Umtiti is, “the first to get to work, on his own, and he does it with a beastly level of demand.” The center-back’s future remains uncertain but he does have a chance to try to stake a claim under Xavi before the transfer window opens on January 1.

Umtiti Determined To Stay?

There’s no doubt that Umtiti is in the midst of a tought time at Barcelona. He has not featured for the first team since appearing as a substitute against Eibar in May 2021 and was whistled by supporters in pre-season.

The World Cup winner has admitted in an interview with Mundo Deportivo it was difficult to hear the reaction from the fans but he is determined to show he is good enough to continue playing for the Catalan giants.

“The whistles hurt. I never thought that would happen at this club because it’s the club that I love,” he said. [Mentally] it’s tough. There have been tough moments with injuries but I am better physically now. I am happy, but I would like to play and help the team. The coach makes the decisions and I must show I am good enough to play. I have to keep training hard.”

Umtiti will be hoping to get some minutes in Xavi’s first game in charge against Espanyol on November 20. Gerard Pique remains a doubt due to injury which means Xavi must choose two center-backs from Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Clement Lenglet.

Benfica Keen on Umtiti?

If Umtiti can’t convince Xavi of his qualities then it would be no surprise to see Barcelona try to offload the 27-year-old in the January transfer window.

Portuguese side Benfica is a possible destination for Umtiti, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Jorge Jesus’s side have lost defender Lucas Veríssimo to a serious knee injury and are on the lookout for a replacement.

Barcelona are due to meet Benfica in the Champions League on November 23 which also presents an opportunity for the two clubs to discuss any potential transfers ahead of the winter window.

