Xavi Single Out 3 Barcelona Players For Praise After Maradona Cup

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez singled out three players for praise after his team’s Maradona Cup friendly against Argentine side Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, December 14.

Xavi named a much-changed side for the game with fringe players such as Neto, Riqui Puig and Philippe Coutinho starting alongside youngsters Ferran Jutgla, Alvaro Sanz, Yusuf Demir and Alejandro Balde.

Dani Alves also made his first start since returning to Barcelona for a second spell on a free transfer and clearly impressed his manager with a lively performance, as reported by Diario Sport’s Toni Juanmarti.

“We take positive things with us,” he said after the match. “We have already been seen what Alves can contribute. Not just him; also Coutinho or Riqui.”

Alves is not eligible to play for Barcelona until January 2022 but has a good opportunity to become a regular in the new year. Sergino Dest has fallen out of favor at the Camp Nou under Xavi, while Sergi Roberto is a long-term injury victim.

Puig and Coutinho will also be hoping for more opportunities going forwards. Tuesday’s match saw Puig make his first start under Xavi, while Coutinho was also named in a Barcelona starting XI for just the sixth time in 2021-22.

Jutgla On Target For Barcelona

Xavi also handed 22-year-old Ferran Jutgla another chance to impress against Boca. The youngster made his first team debut as a substitute in Barca’s 2-2 draw against Osasuna last time out and found himself in from the start for the Maradona Cup.

The midfielder opened the scoring for Barcelona in the opening minutes of the second half. Jutgla latched onto a ball into the box from Dani Alves and then turned neatly and fired an unstoppable effort past Agustin Rossi in the Boca goal.

Barca held the lead until 13 minutes from time when Exequiel Zeballas fired home an equalizer which sent the game into penalties. Boca went on to win the shoot-out 4-2, scoring all of their penalties, while substitutes Matheus Pereira and Guillem Jaime missed for Barca.

Xavi Talks Transfers

Xavi also spoke about the possibility of strengthening his Barcelona side after the match. Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of players ahead of the January transfer window with president Joan Laporta having also met Erling Haaland’s agent for talks, according to transfer expect Fabrizio Romano.

The Barcelona coach says he is hoping the club can bring in players in the winter but is aware it will be difficult due to the Catalans’ difficult financial situation, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We will see, because we depend a lot on the salary limit, on fair play ad we are not in our best moment but hey,” he said. “We will try to strengthen the team and the reinforcement of Dani will also go very well for us, I had no doubts when it came to signing him. In all markets we are waiting to strengthen ourselves and we will see.”

Xavi and Barcelona will now head back to Barcelona to being preparations for their next La Liga match against Elche at the Camp Nou on Saturday, December 18. It’s the team’s final home game of 2021, with Barca’s final fixture of the year away at Sevilla.

