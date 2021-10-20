Xavi Predicts ‘Spectacular Future’ For Barcelona Teen

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has predicted 17-year-old midfielder Gavi will enjoy a “spectacular future” with the Catalan giants after breaking into the first team for club and country this season.

The teenager is fast becoming a regular at the Camp Nou and has already made nine appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side in 2021-22. Gavi has also broken into the Spain national team and played in the Nations League Final Four against Italy and France.

Xavi has been asked for his thoughts on Gavi in a new interview and made it clear he is already a big admirer of the youngster who has been at Barcelona since the age of 11, as reported by Diario Sport.

“At this age he is playing at a maximum level and making a difference,” he said. “I predict a spectacular future for him, with his technical and physical quality. He has everything to continue succeeding.”

Gavi already looks set to follow in the footsteps of such clubs legends as Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets by becoming a mainstay in the Barcelona midfield for a long time to come.

The youngster only signed a new contract at Barcelona in September 2020 but is already being tipped to be handed a long-term deal at the Camp Nou. Diario Sport report the Catalans want to extend his contract until 2026 and increase his buyout clause to €500 million.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Talks Coaching Philosophy

Xavi may yet get the chance to coach Gavi at Barcelona. The former midfielder has repeatedly said it’s his dream to manage the Catalan giants one day and has recently commented on rumors he could replace Ronald Koeman.

The 41-year-old is currently coach of Qatari side Al Sadd but told TVE, “Any offer that arrives will be valued and decided. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I am open to all possibilities.”

Xavi has also been talking about his coaching philosophy in a new video for the The Coach’s Voice where he’s outlined how he wants his teams to play, as reported by Football Espana.

“It’s clear to me that my team has to have the ball, I suffer when I don’t have it,” he said. “It happened to me when I was a footballer and now even more now that I’m on the bench. That’s why I do everything I can to control the game through the ball, through possession. What interests me as a coach? To play as much as possible in the opponents’ half. If they press us high, the most important thing is to break the midfield line, go into the opposition’s half, and attack.”

Koeman has come under scrutiny already this season but has been backed by president Joan Laporta. Wins over Valencia and Dynamo Kiev have also reduced some of the pressure on the Dutchman who faces another tough challenge next time out when Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou on Sunday, October 24.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Posts Unreal Stat In Win Over Valencia