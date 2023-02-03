Xavi Reveals Why Barcelona Are Giving Him ‘Goosebumps’

Barcelona are renowned throughout the world for their attacking style of football but it’s the team’s defense that has impressed manager Xavi Hernandez this season.

One play in particular has thrilled the coach and left him with “goosebumps.” Xavi admitted that watching defenders Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen race back to help stop a Real Betis counter-attack in Wednesday’s 2-1 win filled him with pride, as reported by Relevo.

“It was key not to lose the ball, we suffer a lot without it. We dominated from start to finish. It makes me very happy. I see a return in the 84 minute that excites me as a coach, they give me goosebumps, we have an emergency and we all work for the team.”

Barcelona’s defense has been outstanding all season. The team have only conceded seven goals in 19 matches which is the club’s best ever defensive record at this point in the season in the Spanish top flight.

Xavi’s side have also kept 14 clean sheet from their 19 league games. The Catalans couldn’t extend their clean sheet record against Betis, as they did concede through an own goal from Kounde.

Kounde & Christensen Proving Excellent Buys

Barcelona moved to strengthen their backline in the summer by bringing in Kounde and Christensen and both have proven to be excellent acquisitions so far for the Catalan giants.

Kounde has played 19 times in all competitions, featuring at both right-back and center-back, and Xavi has already revealed that he “insisted” on the defender’s signing as he knew he was “extraordinary.”

The Frenchman has been forced to play at full-back due to Christensen’s form alongside Ronald Araujo in the heart of the defense. The Dane arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea, and with little fanfare, but has also come in for huge praise from his manager.

The duo’s form has meant that Gerard Pique has not been missed after announcing his retirement midway through the season, while Eric Garcia has dropped way down the pecking order and is currently fifth choice.

Xavi has also allowed Hector Bellerin to move to Sporting in the January transfer window despite not having a recognized right-back in the squad. Kounde’s ease in the role and the presence of versatile veteran Sergi Roberto means the coach was happy to let the summer signing leave after just five months.

Another Clean Sheet On The Cards?

Barcelona now head back to the Camp Nou for a La Liga clash against Sevilla on Sunday, February 5. Another clean sheet would be no surprise as Barca have kept five in their last seven meetings with the Andalusians.

Sevilla have also not won any of their last 19 visits to the Camp Nou. Indeed the last time Barca were beaten at home by Sevilla was all the way back in 2002 in a game in which Xavi actually played for the hosts.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side are also in the midst of a difficult campaign. Sevilla head to Barcelona down in 13th place in the table and having won just five of their 19 league games so far in 2022-23.

