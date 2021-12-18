Xavi Says Barcelona Teen Is ‘Priceless’ After Elche Win

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for 17-year-old midfielder Gavi after the youngster played a starring role in the Catalans’ 3-2 win over Elche in La Liga on Saturday, December 18.

Gavi scored Barca’s second goal, with a brilliant individual strike, and then followed that up with an assist for Nico Gonzalez to net the winner in the 85th minute for the hosts at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was asked about the youngster in his post-match press conference and made it clear just how important he feels the midfielder is to the team despite his tender years, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Having him is a spetacle, how he competes, what he generates, the goal, the assistance,” he said. “He is spectacular, He is the future of the club. Gavi is excited by how he plays and competes, this is priceless for a coach.”

Gavi wasn’t the only player who came in for praise from Xavi after the game in a match where youngsters Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Ferran Jutgla, Nico, and Alejandro Balde also featured.

Xavi spoke to Barca TV after the win about how he is constantly being surprised by the crop of talented youngsters currently at his disposal at the Camp Nou.

“He [Gavi] is not the only one, he played brilliantly. Look at all these young players who are coming through. I could name all of them,” he said. “I’m always surprised by what they are adding to the team these youngsters. It’s true that we’ve got the fans with us which is great. We’re very happy. They are the future of the team, there is a great generation coming through.”

Saturday’s win ends a run of three games without a victory for Xavi’s side and sees the team move up into seventh place in the table. The Catalan giants are back in action for their final game of 2021 at Sevilla on Tuesday, December 21.

Gavi Shines Again For Barcelona

Gavi’s performance came as a little surprise, as the 17-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign so far after breaking into the first team for both Barcelona and the Spain national team.

The midfielder is fast becoming a regular for the Catalan giants and has now featured in 15 of the team’s 17 La Liga outings so far in 2021-22. Squawka Football highlighted just how impressive he was against Elche.

Gavi’s game by numbers vs. Elche: 97% pass accuracy

89 touches

10 duels won

6 fouls won

5 touches in opp. box

4 shots

2 chances created

2 take-ons

1 goal

1 assist His first La Liga goal. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dT2fukxuct — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 18, 2021

Xavi Explains Frenkie de Jong Substitution

Gavi certainly outshone more established stars, including Frenkie de Jong who was surprisingly replaced in the second half. Xavi was asked about his decision to take off De Jong and made it clear it was not because he was unhappy with the Dutchman’s performance.

“De Jong has given us things. He has perhaps not been as fluid as Gavi or Nico today, but he is making an amazing effort,” he said. “He has had discomfort all week. It is a matter of fatigue, because has played practically every minute.”

There has been speculation that Barca could be tempted to sell De Jong, particularly with youngsters such as Gavi, Pedri, and Nico around, but Xavi has already said he’s not interested in selling the Netherlands international.

