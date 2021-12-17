Xavi Takes Swipe at Barcelona Players Ahead of Elche Clash

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has come out with an interesting view on some of his players ahead of Saturday’s final home La Liga game of 2021 against Elche at the Camp Nou on Saturday, December 18.

The Barca boss told a pre-match press conference that he has been surprised by the way some of his players struggle to understand positional play, as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

Interesting Xavi quote: There are players that struggle to understand positional play, which is surprising being (players) at Barça — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) December 17, 2021

Xavi’s comments came as something of a surprise to La Liga writer Lee Roden who isn’t convinced his words will go down well in the Barcelona locker room.

Not sure what Xavi is out to achieve by saying in public there are Barça players who don't understand their basic concepts. Best case scenario maybe motivate them to prove him wrong but modern footballers tend not to react best to humiliation. — Lee Roden (@LeeRoden89) December 17, 2021

The Barcelona boss did not name names but there has been speculation he’s been unimpressed by right-back Sergino Dest’s tactical awareness and is willing to offload the USMNT star if any offers arrive in the winter.

The 41-year-old also went on to make it clear that he is already working hard on the training ground with his players to try and improve their performances, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I had to come in the middle of the season, with the team and the planning done. I’ve been here for a little over a month and I see that some things need to change,” he said. “Players, yes, but also dynamics, habits, concrete aspects … We, for example, do not defend the same as with the previous coach. We have not had preseason. It is clear that we have to strengthen the team.”

Barca head into Saturday’s match down in eighth place in the table in Spain, 18 points behind current leaders Real Madrid, and without a win in their last three competitive fixtures in all competitions.

Xavi Confident Ousmane Dembele Will Stay

Xavi also spoke about the future of Ousmane Dembele at his news conference and remains optimistic the Frenchman will stay at the club beyond the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The forward is out of contract in the summer and yet to extend, but Xavi let slip he had enjoyed a productive meeting with the 24-year-old this week and thinks he wants to extend his career at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario AS.

“On Thursday I met with him. I’m positive,” he said. “He already knows the sports project and how important it is going to be. He is happy here. Now it depends on the club and his agent.”

Xavi also confirmed that Dembele has been training normally and is fit and available for the match against Elche. The Frenchman did not feature in the friendly against Boca Juniors which had led to fears he may have suffered a fresh injury setback.

Backing For Ter Stegen & De Jong

The Barcelona boss was also asked about Marc-Andre Stegen and Frenkie de Jong, two players who have failed to consistently find their best form this season, and was happy to back both.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but confidence is important,” he said of Ter Stegen. Xavi has told the German he is still “untouchable” despite the fact he’s not having his best season, as reported by Toni Juanmarti at Diario Sport.

The 41-year-old also offered his thoughts on De Jong amid speculation Barca could be tempted to cash in on the Netherlands international if strong offers for the midfielder in the summer of 2022.

“He is getting better,” he added. “We are working with him and other players. He is young, but also very experienced. But when things don’t go well, you lose confidence.”

Ter Stegen, De Jong, and Dembele will all be expected to start against Elche in a game where Barca will be favorites to take the three points. Elche had only won three times in 17 La Liga games so far in 2021-22 and have not beaten Barca since 1974.

