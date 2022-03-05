Barcelona Boss Xavi Responds to Rumors He Met With Erling Haaland

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has responded to rumors he flew out to Munich this week to meet with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to discuss the possibility of a move to the Camp Nou.

Xavi travelled to the German city with sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff to meet with Haaland who is currently in the German city working on his recovery from a muscle injury, as reported by L’Esportiu.

The Barcelona boss was asked about the rumors at a news conference on Saturday, March 5 and refused to deny he had indeed met with Haaland but was unwilling to offer too much information.

“I can’t give any details. The only thing I can say is that we are working with the president for the future of the club,” he said. “I can’t say anything else. When things are done we can announce things. Yesterday we announced Pablo Torres, who’s a young player with a bright future. We can’t announce anything right now.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Talks Negotiating Role

Xavi also spoke about the role he plays when talking to potential new signings and whether he position as a true Barcelona legend helps to convince players to move to the Camp Nou.

The 41-year-old said that he has not yet been turned down by a player he’s approached since taking over at the club and does his best to explain why Barcelona is the best team to join.

“It might be an advantage. I see it more of explaining the project, what we want from him, that he’ll enjoy playing his football here,” he said. “That this is the best club in the world, it’s the best city, all the circumstances that play in our favor. The most important thing is I’ve never seen a player who has said no to Barca. Of course then there are other factors but noone has said no since I arrived.”

Barcelona made four signings in the January transfer window after Xavi returned to replace Ronald Koeman, bringing in Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Xavi Wants Haaland & Mbappe in La Liga

Haaland is not the only superstar currently being linked with a summer move to La Liga with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe expected to move to Real Madrid when his contract expires.

Xavi says he would like to see both attackers playing in Spain’s top flight next season as it would boost the profile of the league and attract more fans.

“They are two great footballers and of course it would be great to have them in La Liga,” he said. “The league would be better, the clubs they go to would be better. It would be more attractive, these kinds of players bring fans to the stadium.”

Real Madrid have not “ruled out the possibility” of trying to sign both Haaland and Mbappe this summer, as reported by ESPN. Premier League champions Manchester City are also thought to be in the race to sign Haaland.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Offer 5-Year Deal Worth €190M to Top Target: Report