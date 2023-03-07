‘He Will Be Better’ – Xavi Urged To Keep Faith With Barcelona Midfielder

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been urged to keep faith with teenage midfielder Pablo Torre who is struggling to make an impact in his first season at the club.

Torre has made just two substitute appearances in La Liga so far this season after signing from Racing in the summer transfer window.

A member of Torre’s entourage has told The Athletic that he will get better as he adjusts to life at the Camp Nou and explained a lot has changed for the youngster since he moved to Xavi’s side.

“It’s just everything. The facilities, the services around the team, the changes in terms of the impact everything has,” he said. “But we feel everything is in place, Pablo is a better player now than two months ago, and he will be better in one month. He can feel it from a physical and a mental angle.”

Torre has already admitted this season he’s found it hard to get minutes at Barca and that he has not found it easy to adjust. The club received loan offers for the youngster ahead of the January transfer window but opted to keep him at the Camp Nou.

Torre Facing Frustrating Few Months?

There’s no doubt it’s been a challenging debut campaign for Torre but there seems little chance of the youngster getting more minutes as the season progresses as Barcelona remain on target to complete a domestic double.

Xavi has admitted this season he’s not been very fair to Torre due to the competition for places in midfield at Barca. The youngster has Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie ahead of him in the pecking order.

Torre will also have noticed that Xavi sent on Angel Alarcon ahead of him against Cadiz, leaving the midfielder on the bench as the teenager made his La Liga debut for the Catalan giants.

Chances for first-team minutes for fringe players and youngsters will be even harder to come by as Barca head into the business end of the season still in the hunt to lift the league title and the Copa del Rey.

Midfield Changes Coming at Barcelona

Torre will be hoping for more opportunities next season, and there are likely to be changes in midfield over the summer. Captain Sergio Busquets is facing an uncertain future as he is out of contract and yet to extend.

The midfielder’s continuity at the club “seems increasingly unlikely” as he heads towards the end of his contract with no sign of an extension being put in place, according to Relevo.

Kessie has also been linked with a move away from Barcelona already after struggling for game time in his first campaign. The Ivorian has only made four La Liga starts but has enjoyed playing time in recent weeks due to injuries and suspensions.

Xavi will also have a decision to make on midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The youngster has spent the season on loan at Valencia but is due back at the end of the season and has previously been tipped to be the perfect successor to Busquets.

