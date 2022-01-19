‘It’s a Priority’: Xavi Wants New Contract for Key Barcelona Star

Barcelona coach Xavi has said a new contract for center-back Ronald Araujo is a “priority” for the club following an impressive start to the 2021-22 season by the Uruguay international.

Xavi was asked about the center-back at a press conference ahead of Barca’s Copa del Rey last 16 clash with Athletic Club on Thursday, January 20. The coach made it clear just how highly he rates the 22-year-old and insisted his renewal is crucial.

“Yes, it’s a priority, he’s a very important piece. He is an extraordinary defender. He has a winning and positive character. It is very important that they can reach an agreement quickly because he is a player much needed, now and in the future,” he told reporters. “I am very happy with Ronald’s performance and how he is off the pitch as well. His behavior and attitude are greatly appreciated. It all adds up and Ronald is a guy who adds a lot definitely.”

Araujo has become a key player in central defense for Barca this season alongside Gerard Pique, making 21 appearances in all competitions already and scoring twice.

The 22-year-old has also proven his character by playing in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid just five days after having two screws surgically inserted into his hand after fracturing his second and third metacarpals.

Araujo Agent Confirms Defender Wants to Stay

Araujo’s agent has confirmed the defender wants to stay despite reported interest from Barca’s bitter rivals Real Madrid. Flavio Perchman told Sport890 that the Uruguayan is happy at the Camp Nou.

“Ronald is a Barcelona player, he has a year and a half left on his contract,” he said. “I don’t give any weight to rumors of Real Madrid’s interest. He is very happy in Barcelona and wants to continue there.”

Yet Araujo does want a salary increase in order to continue his career at Barca, as reported by Diario Sport. The defender “doesn’t want to be one of the top earners” but does want his importance to the team to be acknowledged.

The Uruguay international currently earns around €900,000 annually, one of the lowest salaries on the first team, and Barcelona have suggested a new salary of around €6 million.

Gavi Also Set to Renew?

Araujo is not the only player Barcelona want to tie down to a new contract. Teenage midfielder Gavi is also one of the club’s top priorities after breaking into the first team at the Camp Nou.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Catalan giants have a five-year deal ready for the 17-year-old who wants to stay. The club will also seek to raise his current €50 million release clause.

Barcelona have made plenty of poor decisions in the transfer market in recent years but securing the futures of key youngsters such as Araujo and Gavi is a good move. The Catalans have already tied down fellow starlets Pedri and Ansu Fati to long-term contracts with both players having release clauses set at €1 billion.

