Xavi Warns Winger About Barcelona Future: ‘It Depends on His Mentality’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted he does now know if winger Ez Abde will be in his first-team squad next season after he returns to the club from a loan spell with Osasuna.

Abde has enjoyed a productive season with Osasuna, helping the team to the final of the Copa del Rey. The winger has also played regularly in La Liga, making 24 appearances, scoring three goals and picking up two assists.

Barcelona host Osasuna next in La Liga and Xavi was asked about Abde before the game at his pre-match press conference. The manager said he’s happy to see him playing regularly but isn’t sure what will happen next, as reported by Diario AS.

“We’ll see, but Abde has matured a lot. I think he has gone to a good team to advance his career,” he told reporters. “He has done well to mature, to work. I think he has the talent to succeed at Barça, but it depends on his mentality.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Could Barcelona Sell Ez Abde?

Xavi has previously told reporters that Abde could be an “important player” for Barcelona, but the club’s tricky financial position means there is a possibility he could be sold if strong offers arrive in the summer.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers of around €30 million for Abde, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are hoping to make sales of around €120m at the end of the season in a bid to ease their financial difficulties, according to Diario Sport.

Abde arrived at Barcelona as a 19-year-old from Hercules in the summer of 2021 for just €2m and initially joined up with the B team. Barcelona extended his contract until 2026 and set a new buyout clause at €200m before sending him out on loan last summer.

The winger has impressed at Osasuna this season, and played at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, but Barcelona do stand to make a large profit on Abde if he’s sold which could make strong offers difficult to resist.

Praise For Ez Abde

There’s no doubt that Abde is highly rated. Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate has been full of praise for Abde this season and has admitted his team have been lucky to have the winger, as reported by Relevo.

“He is a special player. For us it is a luxury to have him on loan, because we cannot have these footballers in any other way. We have to take advantage of it, because he is different in every way, he is a super affectionate guy, all the people love him a lot,” he said. “There are days when he doesn’t get one and he drives you crazy, but he’s also going to win games for you, so what we do is not limit him, enhance his virtues, because you can’t take away these players’ freedom.”

Barcelona may have a tough decision to make on Abde in the summer. The winger may not lack for offers after shining with Osasuna and could be tempted to leave if he’s not guaranteed regular first-team football at Barcelona.

READ NEXT:‘It Makes Me Laugh’ – Xavi Reacts To New Nickname