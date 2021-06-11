Barcelona Youngster Praised: ‘Mentally He Never Ceases To Amaze’

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has come in for praise for the way he has handled his lengthy injury absence. The forward has been sidelined since November 2020 due to knee problems.

Fati had surgery in November but suffered a number of setbacks that resulted in another operation in May 2021, ruling the youngster out of the 2020 European Championship with Spain.

The 18-year-old’s recovery is finally going to plan and it’s hoped he will be back in time to take part in pre-season training with the first team in July, according to Anais Marti at La Vanguardia.

The Spanish daily has offered an update on the forward’s progress and also explained how he has impressed while on the comeback trail. A source told the newspaper, “For the first time in a long time his knee does not suffer or swell. His recovery is in an intermediate phase. Mentally, he never ceases to amaze.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ansu Fati No Stranger To Hardship

Fati is no stranger to hardship and has endured plenty of tough times through injury during his young career. The forward spent 12 months on the sidelines after suffering a double leg fracture when he was just 13.

The youngster compared his current situation to that time in an emotional post on Instagram back in April 2021.

“A few years ago I had a serious injury, a fractured tibia and fibula, I spent almost a year without being able to play. There were many days of suffering and pain, but also a lot of learning, it helped me to appreciate the little details,” he wrote. “With my family and all the professionals who helped me at that time, I promised myself to keep going and work harder than ever to do what I like the most !! Unfortunately, now I have to live a similar situation, which I will face with the same mentality. I want to thank all those people who follow me and support me on a daily basis. Football is my life and no matter how many obstacles there are, I will always have the illusion of continuing to fight for my dreams …”

Fati has offered an update on his injury progress after being invited to be a guest at a Spain training session before the European Championship, as reported by Deportes Cuatro.

“I’m doing very well, improving little by little. I’m going to continue working to get to the preseason and be able to help the team,” he said. “I want to thank the Federation and the coach for the invitation, I was very excited to be here and to be able to see my teammates. I wish you much luck for everything that comes and hopefully we can win the European Championship.”

Barcelona’s Pre-Season Plan

Barcelona players will return for medical check-ups ahead of the new campaign on July 9 and 10, the club has confirmed. The first training session is then due to take place at the Ciutat Esportiva on July 12.

It’s a busy summer for many Barcelona stars. Players such as captain Lionel Messi, defender Ronald Araujo, and new signings Emerson Royal and Sergio Aguero are taking part in the Copa America in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergio Busquets are all in action at the 20202 European Championship

Fati is part of a trio of injured players hoping to be ready for the start of the new campaign. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also on the recovery trail after a procedure on his knee, while Philippe Coutinho is also working his way back from knee surgery.

Barcelona will play a number of friendlies before the start of the season and could take on Manchester City in the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy match, according to The Times.

The match would see Pep Guardiola back at the Camp Nou and would also see new Barca signings Sergio Augero and Eric Garcia face their former side after moving on free transfers from the Premier League champions.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Ready To Begin ‘Operation Exit:’ Report