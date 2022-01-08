First Child Born In Chile Has A ‘World-Cup Winning Name’

Griezmann Mbappé is the name of the first baby born this new year in the Atacama region of Chile. His name has gone viral on social media even in France. His parents are Teodora Pacaje and Héctor Chambi, a humble Bolivian couple who have lived in that country for four years and who confessed to being passionate about The Beautiful Game. That is why he decided to call his newborn like that, like the two strikers of the French team.

Antoine Griezmann, who saw his career start to rise while he was was a Real Sociedad player is currently bac with Atlético Madrid; Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé has an uncertain future with PSG in France.

“I named him Griezmann, after the footballer and his father put him Mbappé, for the same reason. We are both huge football fans.

As soon as authorities caught wind of this story, it spread like wildfire.

Muchas felicidades👶 Saludamos con mucho cariño a Griezmann Mbappé,primer bebé en nacer en el @hospitalcopiapo este 2022 Un gran abrazo para él y su madre Teodora por la llegada de su hijo quien nació este sábado 1/1 a las 21:09 horas,pesó 3064 grs y midió 50 cm👶🙌🏥#Atacama pic.twitter.com/AsC81Rc6JW — Servicio Salud Atacama (@SSaludAtacama) January 2, 2022

It was to such an extent that Griezmann Mbappé and his family were congratulated by the French Embassy in Chile.

La embajada de #Francia en #Chile no podía perderse este nacimiento y felicita al pequeño Griezmann Mbappé y sus padres, y les desea a tod@s l@s chilen@s y la comunidad 🇫🇷 residente un muy feliz y próspero año 2022. #FelizAñoNuevo2022 @AntoGriezmann @KMbappe https://t.co/z4ZM5Kz3qO — La France au Chili 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@ambafrancecl) January 3, 2022

“The French Embassy in Chile could not miss out on this birth and congratulates Griezmann Mbappé and his parents and wishes all Chilean and the (French) community residing there a happy and prosperous 2022,” said the tweet.

Not The Only Football Name In The Household

Despite the “commotion” that the news caused, the curious thing is that the boy’s family revealed that he is not the only member of that family who has the name or surname of an international footballer on his birth certificate.

In statements to TVN, Héctor Chambi and Teodora Pacaje, parents of the newborn, shared that the minor has cousins who were baptized with combinations between the names of players such as Neymar, Ronaldo, Modric and James.

His three-year-old sibling is named James Modric.

However, they decided to change the order of the names because “the number 10 in France is lower, so if we put him first it was like disrespecting his partner,” they commented.

If you go if even further out, his cousins also have names like that. Some of their names include some interesting fusions such as Andrés Iniesta, Neymar Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It was confirmed by Griezmann’s parents that this last found is only called Messi, according to Diario Vasco.

“We could have named our child Alexis or Charles (after Alexis Sánchez and Charles Aránguiz), But one if hs cousins already has both named. My nephew’s name is Alexis Charles, “said Héctor Chambi in an interview he gave to TVN in Chile.

The Reasoning Behind The Name

The father also explained that the couple also considered calling him Mbappé Griezmann, but they decided to go the other way around for a very peculiar reason.

“We thought about Mbappé Griezmann, but the French number 10 is younger, so we decided on putting (Griezmann) first to not disrespect him,” Chambi concluded.

