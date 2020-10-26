25 Best Football Gifts for Kids

When it comes to the holiday season, football gifts are certainly a no-brainer for the NFL and NCAA fan, especially for the younger fans. I mean, who wouldn’t want a brand new jersey of their favorite player or the Madden NFL 21 Video Game?

So what are the best football gifts for kids this year? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list below of some of more popular gift ideas to help make your decision easier. Whether you’re looking for team apparel, equipment, toys and games, novelty items, or something else, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift for the young football fan on your shopping list.

What are the Best Football Gifts for Kids Under 10 Years Old?

There are a few directions you can go when looking for football gifts for kids under 10 years old.

If they're interested in playing the sport, perhaps a football itself is the way to go. Specifically the PlayCoach Junior Unique Grip Youth Football comes in two sizes -- for kids aged 6 to 9 and one for 10 to 12. 

This football, endorsed by Saints star Drew Brees, has extra tack for a better grip and includes graphics of the route-running tree so it also acts as a teaching tool for younger players. They'll learn what a slant, out, in, post, go route, and more are.

If the football lover on your gift list has a favorite team, then the Franklin Sports NFL Kids Uniform Set is available in most teams in vibrant colors. You'll get a jersey with the team logo and name (and numbers so you can customize it yourself!), pants, and a helmet with chin strap. The helmet isn't recommended for actual use; it's just part of the costume.

The sizes run small enough to fit 4 year olds. This is a perfect outfit for gameday, school spirit days, and Halloween.

 

