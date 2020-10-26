25 Best Football Gifts for Kids

When it comes to the holiday season, football gifts are certainly a no-brainer for the NFL and NCAA fan, especially for the younger fans. I mean, who wouldn’t want a brand new jersey of their favorite player or the Madden NFL 21 Video Game?
So what are the best football gifts for kids this year? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list below of some of more popular gift ideas to help make your decision easier. Whether you’re looking for team apparel, equipment, toys and games, novelty items, or something else, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift for the young football fan on your shopping list.
Hours of fun are guaranteed with the GoSports Football Toss Red Zone Challenge Game, which not only will provide entertainment but also will help with accuracy and hand-eye coordination.
Easy to play and set up, the game includes the Red Zone Challenge target, four inflatable footballs, an air pump, a dry erase scoreboard, and a carrying case.
When assembled, the dimensions are 5 feet, 7 inches high by 2 feet, 8 inches wide by 2 feet, 7 inches deep. The base is made of sturdy PVC and the target is constructed of tear-resistant fabric, ensuring extra durability.
Browse a wider selection of GoSports Football Games & Gear for more options.
One of the best football gifts for kids, and one of my personal favorites growing up, the Tudor Games NFL Electric Football Game is sure to be a hit with young fans and adults as well.
Included in the 85-piece set are two triple-threat quarterbacks, 70 official NFL team decals, 11 white and 11 red action figures, 2 uniform number decal sheets, 6 felt footballs, 2 goalposts, 2 yardsticks, and a ball marker.
The SpeedTurf Metal “vibrating field” measures 24 inches long by 13 inches wide. The PlayAction remote control allows to change the speed of play. It requires 2 AA batteries and is recommended for children ages 8 and up.
Be the MVP this holiday season by picking up the Madden NFL 21 Video Game from EA Sports for that football-loving youngster on your gift list. Video games absolutely make some of the best football gifts for kids without a doubt, especially Madden.
Video games and technology have come a long way over the years and Madden 21 is one of the most popular games out there thanks to the amazing graphics and groundbreaking features.
Madden 21 is available for most of the top gaming consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox.
Endorsed by former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees, the PlayCoach Junior Unique Grip Football is highlighted extra tack that helps with control for accurate throws.
Another cool feature is the ball has a printed route tree on it, which will help kids understand and learn the basic passing patterns such as the flag, post, out, in, slant, go route, and more. Made of composite leather, it has a heavy duty bladder designed to keep the ball’s shape and limit air loss.
Available in Blue (pictured) or Brown, there are two sizes — one for 6 to 9 year olds and another for 10 to 12 years.
Check out a larger selection of youth footballs for more options and styles.
A perfect gift idea for any young fan, the Franklin Sports NFL Football Uniform Set has everything needed to feel like a pro, including a helmet, pants, and a customizable jersey.
Available for all NFL franchises, the jersey and pants are made of 100 percent polyester and is designed to give an authentic look. The helmet should not be used for actual contact.
The set includes numbers 0 through 9 and can be ironed on to customize the jersey.
If your child is into the college game, you can also get the Franklin Sports NCAA Football Uniform Set, which is available in dozens of major universities.
More backyard fun is guaranteed with the Franklin Sports Youth Football Goal Post Set, which is ideal for kids ages 4 years old and up.
The goal posts assemble in minutes thanks to twist and lock system. They measure a maximum of 6 feet high and 4 feet wide at the uprights, though the dimensions can be adjusted.
Made of lightweight (4 pounds) yet durable ABS plastic, each goal post has a weighted base that can be filled with sand or water for added stability. These are perfect for helping the kids work on their kicking.
These Franklin Sports Youth NFL Receivers Gloves make ideal football gifts for kids if they are players and need a confidence boost when catching the ball.
They feature a tacky silicone palm with extended thumbs and forefingers which widens the area of the sticky parts of the glove to maximize your catching potential. Made of lightweight polyester, the gloves are breathable and flexible. And the neoprene wrist closure will help get a secure, comfortable fit.
Officially licensed, the gloves are available in most teams and vibrant team colors.
Browse a wider selection of youth football gloves for more styles.
The Seven Lady 3D Football Night Light is an innovative and cool way to provide added light on dark evenings in your child’s room.
The lamp portrays a 3D optical visual effect on an acrylic flat panel by simply using the included remote control. There are 16 different colors with 4 flicker options. The brightness can also be changed. The light can be run by the included USB table or 3 AA batteries (not included).
The specs of the product are as follows: 2.5 watts of power, 5 volts, it weighs a little under a pound, and the base measures roughly 3.3 inches by 3.3 inches by 1.3 inches.
The MasterPieces NFL-Opoly Junior Board Game is designed to provide hours of fun for all kids, as it’s recommended for ages 6 years and up.
The kids can decorate their game playing piece with one of the included stickers of their favorite NFL team (and the stickers are reusable). The idea is to make “trades” so you can collect groups of the same color to earn more money.
Check out more NFL puzzles, games, and more at the MasterPieces Store at Amazon.
Your kid will be able to let everyone who is favorite player is in the NFL Youth Player Name & Number T-Shirt from Outerstuff.
Officially licensed, the shirt is made of 100 percent polyester and features screen print graphics in vibrant team colors. The tagless shirt will provide less irritation on the back of the neck and is machine washable.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pictured here, but there are many other players available, including Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, and more.
It’s all about protection when it comes to tackle football, so a new pair of Riddell Youth Shoulder Pads make perfect sense for a gift.
The flat pad design has a low profile and will not interfere with helmets. Other highlights include integrated deltoid pads and a Z-Fit Belting System, which helps get the pads on quicker and provide a custom, comfortable fit. There are also extended arches and removeable and adjustable bodies.
Check out a wider selection of youth shoulder pads for more options and styles.
If you’ve got the shoulder pads, why not check out the Riddell Victor Youth Football Helmet, which is highlighted by its Patented Side Impact Protection (PSIP) designed to reduce shock on side impacts.
This technology has side shell extensions with side liners and inflatable jawpads. The moisture-resistant liner cover has anti-microbial properties and is also removable for easy cleaning. The helmet includes a HS4 Face Mask.
For another model, check out the Riddell SpeedFlex Helmet, which also features an Air Fit Liner System and a Quick-Release Facemask.
Take a look at our recommendations for the best youth football helmets on the market today.
The Shock Doctor Max AirFlow Mouth Guard is highlighted by its extra lip protection and the Air Flow Channel, which is designed to get you the oxygen you need to stay fresh on the field. In fact, it’s designed to provide 10 percent more air flow than most competitors.
The Max AirFlow is made of medical grade silicone so you won’t need to boil it before using; it’s an instant custom fit.
In addition, the Max AirFlow are braces-friendly mouth guards, comes with a strap, and has a $10,000 dental warranty. It’s also latex and BPA free and meets state and national standards.
Browse a wider selection of youth mouth guards for football and all sports.
The Passback Youth Training Football is a perfect coaching tool for both quarterbacks and receivers as it’s designed to improve accuracy, distance, and velocity for QBs and reaction time and hand-eye coordination for WRs, running backs, and tight ends.
It’s easy to use as you simply throw the flat part of the ball against a hard surface (such as a brick wall) and it will come back to you. Ideal for players of all skill levels, the Passback Football is designed to allow for more efficient practices by increasing reps with less time.
You can also get the Passback PeeWee Football and the Passback High School Football.
See more Passback Football Products and videos at the Passback Store at Amazon.
A must-have for any die-hard college football fan, the FOCO NCAA 3D BRXLZ Stadium Building Block Set will help the younger fans show off their team pride and have fun while doing it.
Recommended for kids over the age of 12, the set comes with all the necessary pieces and decals for certain stadium features. It will measure roughly 12 inches by 10 inches by 3 1/2 inches when assembled. The officially licensed product is available in nearly two dozen colleges and universities. The University of Alabama is pictured here.
You can also get the FOCO NFL Stadium Building Block Set for a number of teams.
Eco-friendly and BPA-free the Pro Innovation Squeezable Water Bottle is unbreakable, scratch-resistant, and leak-proof, perfect for younger fans of the game.
Features include a wide mouth lid, a one-click easy access spout, and a metal carabiner clip for easy attachment to backpacks and lunch bags. The bottle can hold up to 20 ounces of cold or hot beverages. It measures 7 inches high and 3.4 inches wide at the base.
Lightweight, the cup is also dishwasher safe.
When it comes to football gifts for kids, you can go wrong with the InstantArts Backpack and Lunch Bag Combo.
Made of durable polyester, both the backpack and lunch have high-quality zippers and offer plenty of space for all your school needs, including books, iPads, and more. They’re also suitable for trips and every day use.
The backpack measures approximately 17.3 inches long by 11 inches high by 5.1 inches wide, while the lunch bag is 9.4 inches by 7.4 inches by 2.7 inches.
Keep warm while showing off team spirit in the Outerstuff NFL Youth Performance Full-Zip Jacket, which is made of 100 percent polyester.
Bright team colors and the embroidered logo on the left chest highlight the jacket, which also has two side pockets, a fleece lining, and a full zipper.
Officially licensed by the NFL, most teams are available in youth sizes. The San Francisco 49ers are pictured here.
Who wouldn’t want a comfortable seat like this for the game? The Big Joe Football Bean Bag is stain-resistant and waterproof thanks to its SmartMax Ballistic fabric construction.
It’s filled with UltiMax beans that provide maximum comfort as they’re designed to conform to your body. Durable and long-lasting, the bean bag has double-stitching and heavy duty double zippers.
Lightweight at just over five pounds, the bag measures 24 by 25 by 20 inches.
New cleats are always an excellent idea for younger football players, especially since their feet are still growing! And the Under Armour Boys Hammer Mid RM Jr. Shoes have the style and technology for extra comfort and traction.
The synthetic upper and soft tongue provide excellent support, comfort, and flexibility. Lightweight, the EVA footbeds helps with stability and comfort, while the rubber cleats ensure supreme traction on all types of turf in all weather conditions.
Browse a wider selection of Under Armour Kids Football Cleats & Shoes at the UA Store.
Keep warm in style on game day with the NFL Touchback Plush Throw Blanket from The Northwest Company, which boasts vibrant team colors and a generous size at 50 inches by 60 inches.
Made of soft polyester raschel fabric, the throw is officially licensed by the NFL and features decorative binding all around the perimeter. It can be machine washed and is recommended to dry it separately.
If you want to see a different style blanket from The Northwest Company, take a look at the “12th Man” Plush Throw, which is slightly bigger at 60 inches by 80 inches.
The OTS Youth NFL Beanie Knit Cap is sure to keep the kids warm this winter season as its made of soft acrylic yarns, which are designed to stretch to the shape of heads.
The hat is highlighted by a raised embroidered team logo in team colors.
Officially licensed by the league, most NFL teams are available. The Detroit Lions are pictured here.
Ideal for the bedroom or playroom, the All Stars Football Kids Rug from Dalyn Rug is made of durable nylon and features woven-printed construction.
The rectangular rug is available in four different sizes — 3 feet, 3 inches by 5 feet; 4 feet, 5 inches by 6 feet, 9 inches; 6 feet, 7 inches by 9 feet, 2 inches; and 7 feet, 10 inches by 11 feet.
If you want to see a different style, check out the Universal Football Area Rug, which measures 4 feet, 5 inches by 6 feet, 9 inches.
Make sure your football fan gets a good night’s sleep in the Andency 3D Football Bedding Set, which includes a comforter and two pillow cases (for the Full and Queen; the Twin comes with one pillow case).
Made of 100 percent microfiber, the pillow cases measures 20 inches by 26 inches for all three sizes. The comforter size varies — 66 inches by 90 inches for the Twin, 79 inches by 90 inches for the Full, and 90 inches by 90 inches for the Queen.
Lightweight, yet warm, the bedding set features vibrant colors in its design and is machine washable.
If you’re looking for team-specific bedding, take a look at the NFL Safety Comforter and Sham Set, which is officially licensed and available in most teams and sizes.
No daylight, no problem thanks to the GlowCity Light Up Football, which uses LED lighting to make the entire football glow.
It comes with three pre-installed LR-44 batteries. Simply bounce or kick the ball and it automatically lights up and will stay lit as long as you keep playing. The ball will turn itself off in 30 seconds when not in use. The ball is a size 6, which is one size larger than a youth model.
Want to see a similar item in a smaller size? Then take a look at the NightMatch Light Up Kids LED Football, which is a size 3 so it’s perfect for the younger ones.