25 Best Football Gifts for Kids

When it comes to the holiday season, football gifts are certainly a no-brainer for the NFL and NCAA fan, especially for the younger fans. I mean, who wouldn’t want a brand new jersey of their favorite player or the Madden NFL 21 Video Game?

So what are the best football gifts for kids this year? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list below of some of more popular gift ideas to help make your decision easier. Whether you’re looking for team apparel, equipment, toys and games, novelty items, or something else, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift for the young football fan on your shopping list.