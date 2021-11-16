25 Best Gifts for Basketball Lovers

Do you have a basketball fan on your holiday shopping list? If so, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve compiled a list below of the best gifts for basketball lovers. Whether you’re shopping for a player or a fan, you’ll be sure to find something below. We’ve got something for everyone, including men, women, boys, and girls!
Carry your basketball gear and much, much more in style with the Nike Hoops Elite Pro Backback, which features an easy access duffel bag-like zipper opening.
There is plenty of storage space in the main compartment with enough room for a basketball and apparel, a ventilated shoe area, and smaller pockets for other items and valuables. There is also a tablet sleeve and separate water bottle pocket.
The Nike Pro Adapt Technology is highlighted by comfortable shoulder straps for easy carrying to and from the gym, school, or whereever you’re headed. It’s made of 100 percent durable polyester and measures 19 inches high by 11 inches wide by 9 inches deep.
The HyoDream Kobe Bryant Nightlight is sure to be a favorite with the kids as it can light up the room (in 3D!) in 16 LED colors with the use of a remote control. The brightness can also be adjusted
Made from safe, eco-friendly materials, the light can be powered by the included USB cable or 3 AA batteries (not included). The package also includes a stand base and instructions.
When assembled, it measures approximately 8.6 inches high, 5.5 inches in length, and 3.5 inches wide; a perfect size for a bedside table or dresser.
Any fan of the pros would welcome the WinCraft NBA Flag and Banner, which measures a generous 3 by 5 feet.
Made of strong, 150 Denier polyestester with quadruple stitched flyends, the banner has two metal grommets so you can attach it to a flagpole in your yard. Or you can hang it on a wall in your home or office.
Officially licensed by the NBA, the flag has screen printed logos on both sides.
The SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop is certain to provide hours of fun for the kids at home, but also a stress-relieving, work break in the office for the grown-ups.
It might be designed for indoors, but it’s built like a professional hoop! It features a clear shatterproof polycarbonate backboard (18 inches by 12 inches) and a sping-action breakaway rim (9 inches in diameter). Ideal for the younger ones to work on their dunks!
The backboard has padded foam mounts so you won’t damage any doors. A 5-inch diameter mini rubber basketball is included.
When it comes to gifts for basketball lovers, creativity can go a long way into making it something special. And that’s exactly what the MAX’IS Creations “The Mug With a Hoop” cup/bowl is.
The 16 ounce mug has a “hoop” attache to the back of its handle for a variety of uses — all of which are for fun. You can drop tiny marshmallows into hot chocolate, toppings into ice cream, yogurt, or oatmeal, and even crackers into soup. The possibilities are endless; get creative!
The mug measures 6 1/2 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 4 1/2 inches high. It’s made of stoneware and is dishwasher and microwave safe.
The caption says it all. The Eat. Sleep. Basketball Pillowcase is the ideal way to put your head down at night after a long day of training.
Made of soft 100 percent polyester, the pillowcase measures 31 inches by 20 inches and can fit a standard or queen size pillow. Machine washable, the case is available in both Navy (pictured) and Black with Orange and White accents that really pop.
This is just the pillowcase only, but you can grab a soft, comfy pillow with no problem.
Keep warm while watching your favorite team with this Basketball-Themed Fleece Throw Blanket from NTBED.
Made of soft and breathable microfiber, the throw measures a generous 60 inches by 80 inches and is fade- and wrinkle-resistant. It’s machine washable (advised to wash in cold water and tumble dry on low heat) and more durable than cotton.
Looking for can’t-miss gifts for basketball lovers? How about a basketball!? And the Spalding Zi/O model is very popular as it can be used for both indoor and outdoor play.
Featuring a durable all-surface, faux leather composite cover, the basketball is official size 7 (29.5 inches). It comes fully inflated upon delivery.
Hours of fun and excitement are guaranteed with the Pop-A-Shot Home Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game, an ideal gift for any hoops fan.
This original has it all, including 16 different games and 6 audio options such as announcer mode and crowd noise. There’s also a large, easy-to-read LED scoreboard and control panel.
As for construction, the base is made from sturdy 1 1/2 inch powder coated steel tubing, designed to limit rust and chipping. The nylon ramp, 1/2 inch thick backboard, and strong rims are built to last. The game can be folded to a compact size when not in use. Unfolded it measures 45 inches wide and 88 inches long, and the height can be adjusted from 82, 88, or 94 inches high. It includes 7 mini basketballs.
If you’ve got a rising star on your gift list, then you can’t go wrong with the SKLZ D-Man Basketball Defender Dummy Trainer.
The adjustable pole can go from 6 1/2 to 8 feet and the hands-up construction of the dummy will allow players to work on their shooting arc. Or it can be set up and used as a defender to practice dribbling and passing.
This trainer is ideal for solo practice sessions. It’s portable and sets up in seconds.
This “Play Like a Girl” Basketball T-Shirt from Girls Basketball Tees is sure to get everyone’s attention on the court.
Made of a cotton/polyester blend, the shirt is available in a wide variety of vibrant colors and sizes, including Youth, Women, and Men. Lightweight with a classic fit, the shirts are machine washable.
It’s never too soon to get them on the court! And the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set is the perfect way to introduce the youngest future superstars to the game.
This indoor/outdoor plastic hoop can adjust from 2 1/2 to 4 feet and is recommended for kids ages 1 1/2 to 5 years old. The base can be filled with sand for added stability. It comes with 3 junior sized basketballs.
The Lifetime 1269 Portable Basketball Hoop features a 44-inch shatterproof polycarbonate backboard, ideal for intermediate and casual players.
The backboard has padding on the bottom and sides for added protection. The classic rim features a durable, all-weather net. The 3-piece powder coated steel pole is also weatherproof and can be adjusted between 7.5 and 10 feet to cater to a variety of players and ages.
Weighing just 55 pounds, for extra stability, the base can be filled with sand or water. The attach wheels allow for easy moving of the system.
For the serious baller on your gift list, the Silverback In-Ground Basketball Hoop is a slam dunk present this holiday season — or any time of the year.
The base anchors in concrete and is designed to promote maximum stability, while limiting movement in rougher conditions. If you do happen to need to move the system, the base can be unbolted. Some of the top highlights include a shatterproof tempered glass backboard and a pro-style breakaway rim. It’ll feel like playing at an indoor gym.
The powder-coated steel pole adjusts from 7 1/2 to 10 feet, catering to players of all ages. There are protective pads on the pole and backboard. The backboard is available in 54 or 60 inch sizes.
This Portable Basketball Scoreboard is the perfect accessory for an outdoor hoop.
Not only does it keep score of traditional games (0 to 99 points), but it also has a countdown clock with a game-ending buzzer. It also keeps score of games like Horse, Pig, Free Throw Contest, and more. There are 10 games total. Other sound effects include crowd noise and a referee foul call.
Rather compact in size (about 6 inches by 6 inches), it attaches to the pole of the basket and runs on 3 AA batteries (not included). It’s not waterproof, so it’s recommended to remove it after use and not in rainy weather.
Board games make great gifts and the GoHoops Basketball Dice Game will guarantee hours of fun for the entire family.
Perfect for family time or parties, there are four different ways to play. Easy to learn, it’s advised for ages 6+.
What’s included: travel bag, dice cup, 8 dice, scorecards, and rule book.
If you’re a parent, you might have noticed it’s sometimes difficult to get your kids to clean their rooms. With the Bundaloo Over the Door Basketball Laundry Hamper you can make cleaning fun!
It features an 11 3/4 inch by 18 inch backboard that can easily attach to any bedroom door. The backboard can be personalized with a name or whatever you’d like.
There is also a tie at the bottom to quickly unload the laundry into a hamper. The laundry bag itself measures 36 inches.
Any true fan will love the Ultra Game NBA Fleece Full-Zip Jacket Hoodie, which is available in most NBA teams (the Golden State Warriors are pictured here).
Made of 100 percent soft polyester, the hoodie has a full zipper and front pouch pockets. Officially licensed by the NBA, the jacket features bright team colors and logos.
Warm with an inner fleece lining, the hoodie is machine washable.
Video games make great gifts for basketball lovers and NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4 is definitely a must-have on all gaming fans.
Some of the top features of NBA 2K22 are build your own team in MyTEAM mode, MyCAREER mode let’s you “play,” and the MyGM and MyLEAGUE modes allow you to show off your executive and GM skills. The game features both real NBA and WNBA teams and players, as well.
The game is also available for NBA 2K22 for Xbox One.
Sleep in style and comfort with the Feelyou Basketball Bedding Set, which is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, and Queen.
Made of very soft and breathable microfiber, the set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillow cases (one pillow case for the Twin sizes). The 3D print style really pops off the sheet and cases.
All are machine washable and designed not to fade.
Ideal gifts for basketball lovers are practical ones, and this iColor Basketball Lunch Tote is just that.
It’s insulated and designed to keep your food cold for 2 to 4 hours (longer if you use an ice pack). The interior material will also keep your food/beverages hot. It has a zipper closure.
Made of durable neoprene, the tote is both nylon- and PVC-free. Waterproof and machine washable, the bag are perfect for basketball fans of all ages and for school or work. It measures 11.8 inches by 11.2 inches by 6.5 inches and is 8.7 inches deep.
If the tote isn’t the style you’re looking for, check out the Kids Basketball Lunch Box from Fansidea, a more traditional lunch bag for students.
The bag, which measures 10.6 inches by 8.3 inches by 3.5 inches, has an exterior made of PU leather and PEVA lining on the interior to keep your food/beverages cold (or warm) for hours.
Other features include a side mesh pocket, easy-to-carry handle, and a zipper closure.
It goes without saying a basketball coach is most certainly a basketball lover. So if you do have a hoops teacher on your gift list, then these Murray Sporting Goods Dry Erase Clipboards make total sense.
The double-sided clipboard has a full court on one side and a half court design with a section for notes on the other. It has an ergonomic carry handle and includes a marker.
The board measures 16.5 inches wide and 12.5 inches tall.
Spruce up any fan’s room with the iKNOW FOTO 3-Piece Basketball Canvas Wall Art Prints, which are highlighted by its High Definition look.
The art is printed on high quality canvas then are stretched over strong wooden frames.
Each print measures 12 inches by 16 inches and are perfect for any room in the house or office.
The Sportybella Basketball Necklace and Earrings Set makes a perfect gift as it is a stylish accessory for any outfit or occasion.
The basketball charm necklace has a 17-inch chain with a 2-inch extender. The set also includes 1/2-inch matching basketball stud rhinestone earrings.
Each set is sent in a protective pouch.