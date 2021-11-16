25 Best Gifts for Basketball Lovers

Carry your basketball gear and much, much more in style with the Nike Hoops Elite Pro Backback, which features an easy access duffel bag-like zipper opening.

There is plenty of storage space in the main compartment with enough room for a basketball and apparel, a ventilated shoe area, and smaller pockets for other items and valuables. There is also a tablet sleeve and separate water bottle pocket.

The Nike Pro Adapt Technology is highlighted by comfortable shoulder straps for easy carrying to and from the gym, school, or whereever you’re headed. It’s made of 100 percent durable polyester and measures 19 inches high by 11 inches wide by 9 inches deep.

Browse a wider selection basketball backpacks for similar products.