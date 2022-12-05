Insider Floats Warriors Trade That Would End Ex-Lottery Pick’s Golden State Tenure

Despite their recent level of play, the Golden State Warriors still seem to be a step behind where they were last year when they won their fourth championship in eight seasons. So far this season, they are 13-11, placing them in sixth place in the Western Conference.

In turn, there have been plenty of trade rumblings surrounding the team. One trade idea proposed by Bill Simmons of The Ringer would see Golden State deal for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Here’s a full outline of the proposed trade:

Warriors receive: Caruso

Bulls receive: Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo, 2027 1st-Round Pick Swap, $3 million

Semi-Early NBA Power Poll With Bill Simmons | The Bill Simmons Podcast

The entire premise of this deal would be to help the Bulls start to enter the tank race for Victor Wembanyama, as Simmons included a few other deals that would serve the same purpose. Simultaneously, however, this trade would help the Warriors improve their title odds.

Caruso is a valuable 3&D guard who can also handle the ball at a high level – exactly the type of player who could strengthen the Warriors’ bench. So far this year, he has appeared in all 23 of the Bulls’ games, playing 25.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.4% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Coach Colluding With Caruso?

The origin of the rumors that Caruso could be a target for the Warriors came from the team itself. After one of Golden State’s recent games, head coach Steve Kerr was seen talking with Caruso.

Kerr had his arm around Caruso as the camera panned to them after the game. Twitter was quick to react, however, trying to figure out what the Warriors coach was saying to the Bulls guard.

“I’d love to have you, man,” was the phrase that most people landed on when attempting to read Kerr’s lips.

It’s possible that Kerr was trying to recruit Caruso to the United State’s men’s national team, as he is the head coach there as well, but if this was an attempt to convince Caruso to ditch Chicago, the NBA might have a tampering investigation to lead.

It’s not uncommon to see players and coaches talk – just look at what Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant did a few years back at the All-Star Game before joining the Brooklyn Nets. But this time, the camera was in the wrong place at the wrong time for Kerr.

Warriors ‘Worried About Everybody’ on Bench

Kerr’s potential recruitment of Caruso comes on the back of some news that Golden State isn’t too happy with their bench unit. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors are “worried” about their bench.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

Adding Caruso to the mix would almost certainly help ease their worries.