Warriors ‘Should be Tripping Over Themselves’ to Team Steph Curry With Champion Guard

This hasn’t been a season to remember for the Golden State Warriors so far. They were crowned champions last year – their fourth title in eight years – but a few months into the season, and they find themselves at 19-18 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.

But they are currently on a five-game winning streak (all home games), and things are looking up. However, their depth has been a major issue this season, so if they want to compete for another title, they should look to attack the trade market. And according to Michael Pina of The Ringer, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso would be a perfect addition.

“Here’s a role player every contender should be tripping over themselves to acquire before the trade deadline. In a season with no prohibitive title favorite and nearly a third of the league believing they’re good enough to win it all, Caruso would be a savvy addition for literally every playoff team…

“Elsewhere, go on down the line. Warriors? Yes. Celtics? Their rotation is set, but if they want to get off Danilo Gallinari’s contract, sure. Pelicans? Of course. Nets, Cavs, Sixers, or Heat? You betcha. Suns? Absolutely positively. Any other team I haven’t mentioned? I don’t see why not,” Pina wrote.

Adding Caruso to the mix would give the Warriors some stability off the bench at the guard and the wing. The Bulls haven’t lived up to par this year, and if that continues, they could look to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Caruso has played well for them, despite their subpar record. He’s appeared in 32 of the team’s 36 games this season and is playing 24.8 minutes per contest. Caruso is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 44.5% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Donte DiVincenzo Stepping Up in Stephen Curry’s Absence

While a trade for Caruso would help Golden State’s bench unit, they already have a guard (outside of Jordan Poole) stepping up while Stephen Curry has been out with a shoulder injury. Donte DiVincenzo has been playing extremely well, and Curry himself showed the guard some love.

“A prototypical experienced college player turned pro that’s been around winning and knows how to win,” Curry said via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “He’s committed to always impacting the game whether it’s rebounding, defending, scoring. He’s got an opportunity here to lead and cement himself as a guy every team should want on their roster just because he can plug a lot of holes and do a lot of different things. He’s given us a lot of, just, presence. He can play with pretty much any lineup.”

Steve Kerr Gives Stephen Curry Injury Update

And while DiVincenzo and Poole have been playing well in his absence, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Curry’s return. During an appearance on Damon and Ratto of 95.7 The Game, he said that the superstar point guard has been making good progress.

“He’s been doing a lot of stuff on the court,” Kerr said. “So, he’s getting a lot of good work in, he’s really coming along well, and everything is progressing.”