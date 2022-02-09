Trade Proposal Gets Warriors the True Center They Need

Golden State Warriors fans just received some incredible news on the James Wiseman front. After taking part in a non-contact practice over the weekend, the former No. 2 overall pick took an even bigger step in the rehab process on Tuesday.

For the first time since tearing his right meniscus last April, Wiseman finally participated in contact drills for the Warriors. After the team’s latest practice in Salt Lake City, the big man hit the court for a three-on-three scrimmage.

While it was an important milestone, questions remain regarding Wiseman’s ability to contribute in a meaningful way this season. And that’s just part of a larger issue at the center spot, where Kevon Looney is undersized and Draymond Green has that going for him in addition to being sidelined with a back injury.

As such, there have been rumblings for some time that Golden State could consider a deadline move for another pivot man. Here’s one trade proposal that would bring in just that.

Deal Swaps Prospect for Former Lottery Pick Alex Len

The Kings already helped get the deadline party started by trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. However, Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett just reported that another move could be coming.

So, we’re pitching the following deal with the Dubs:

Sacramento Kings get: G/F Moses Moody

G/F Moses Moody Golden State Warriors get: C Alex Len and a 2022 second-round pick (via ATL)

At seven feet tall and 250 pounds, Len is the stone-cold five that the Warriors’ lineup is currently lacking, and his talents are being wasted in Sacramento. Per 36 minutes this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, nearly 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

He has consistently given great effort defensively and on the glass over the years and, just a few seasons ago, was a 36.3% three-point shooter with the Hawks. Those are all attributes the Warriors could use, and Len doesn’t break the bank — he’s owed just $3.7 million this year and $3.9 million in 2022-23.

Losing Moody hurts, but Golden State needs a big body and an insurance policy for Wiseman (and maybe even Green). Moreover, the club gets a draft asset to help ease the blow.

Moody Would Get a Better Shot in Sacto

Although he has received limited run with the Warriors, Moody has shown enough when he has gotten opportunities — as well as during his G League time — to entice the Kings.

He is already impressing the Warriors, however, there’s just no way he’s ever going to beat out the likes of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee on the wing.

In Sacto, though, he could have a real shot at significant playing time. Jeremy Lamb is solid, but he’s probably not in the team’s long-term plans. That just leaves Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and Robert Woodard in the Kings’ second unit.

Given the competition, Moody could be playing sixth-man minutes or more next season, especially if Harrison Barnes gets moved. And if he continues to grow, it makes the Kings’ new core of Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell an even more intriguing one.

