Former Warriors Wing Linked to Eastern Conference Rival

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been home to a lot of great players. Wilt Chamberlain reigned over the NBA in the gold and blue a long time ago, but more recently, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have assumed that position.

However, the Warriors haven’t just hosted top-tier talent. They’ve also done a great job of developing young players and getting the best out of anyone who passes through the organization. In turn, plenty of ex-Warriors have gone on to have success in other places.

One former Warriors wing was recently linked to an Eastern Conference Rival. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com on a recent episode of The Celtics Collective podcast, former Warrior Alfonzo McKinnie should be on the Boston Celtics’ radar.

“Another guy I like who doesn’t get a lot of attention was Alfonso Mckinnie. I think when he gets a chance, he’s actually been a pretty good player. Um. So I’d like to see him get a chance. You know, thirty years old, he had a pretty good year or a couple of years ago with the Warriors when he got a chance,” Deveney said.

Should the Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony? Replacing Gallinari & more | The Celtics Collective #3 Episode 3 of The Celtics Collective Podcast is here! Madi, Sean, and Adam discuss the latest news with the Boston Celtics and about Marcus Smart in his recovery from ankle injury, Danilo Gallinari's injury and who the Celtics may look at to replace him. Could they pursue Carmelo Anthony, Boogie Cousins, maybe LaMarcus Aldridge? They… 2022-09-10T04:00:10Z

McKinnie would give the Celtics some solid wing depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they don’t have many players on the roster fit to back them up.

Deveney believes that McKinnie deserves another chance.

McKinnie Could Thrive if Given the Chance

Last season, McKinnie only played 17 games in the league, all with the Chicago Bulls. In fact, he hasn’t spent more than one season with any team in the league. He played with Golden State in the 2018-19 season, and Deveney thinks he deserves another shot.

“Really hasn’t had much of a chance to play since. He’s bounced around in some situations where he hasn’t been able to get on the floor. Um, I like him whenever I watch him and I’m always wondering, you know, why he doesn’t get more of a chance,” Deveney stated.

Alfonzo McKinnie grew up a Bulls fan.

Now he's getting buckets for us. pic.twitter.com/xjG7iNebEF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2021

Throughout his five years of NBA experience, McKinnie has played with the Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors. In 139 total appearances, McKinnie has played 11.6 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field and 32.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, he’s not the only player Deveney believes could be a good fit in Boston. He thinks LaMarcus Aldridge could fit well.

Deveney Suggests Aldridge for Celtics

On the podcast episode, Deveney, alongside co-hosts Adam Taylor and Madi Kroll, discussed potential free agents the Celtics could sign. In addition to McKinnie, he mentioned Aldridge as an option.

“You could certainly have LaMarcus Aldridge. You know, that’s been a name out there. Averaged thirteen points last year. So he’s somebody who’s uh, who’s possible,” Deveney proposed.

Boston’s premier signing this summer, Danilo Gallinari, recently got injured overseas playing with the Italian national team in EuroBasket. So, as the Celtics look to fill out their roster, signing an extra wing or big man could be a priority.

And a former Warriors wing could be a possible fit.