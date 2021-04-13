Former Warriors Star Calls Steph Curry a ‘God’ on His Record-Setting Night

A former Golden State Warriors star has a very lofty comparison for Steph Curry on his record-setting night.

Curry earned a place in franchise history in Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, a historic performance in a critical win for the team fighting for its playoff life. As Curry passed an all-time great, a former Warriors teammate and NBA Finals hero sounded off on the performance.

Curry Passes Wilt

Curry went into Monday’s contest needing 19 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the all-time franchise scoring record — a mark he would reach before the end of the first quarter. Curry had 21 points in the first quarter and ended with 53 for the game.

As ESPN noted, the record fell in one of the most dominating performances of Curry’s career, with the future Hall of Famer going 14-for-24 from the field including 10-for-18 from behind the three-point arc. He also hit 15 of his 16 free throws. It was the ninth time in his career that Curry has reached the 50-point mark, making him the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple seasons with three or more 50-point games.

The performance earned Curry some big praise from former Warriors star Andre Iguodala, who played alongside Curry for six seasons. Iguodala called Curry “a god” in a screenshot from the game he shared on social media.

“a god” Andre was watching Steph make history [via @andre] pic.twitter.com/dbziHo54NS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, has always been full of praise for Curry’s talents — both on and off the court. In a 2019 interview with “Ebron in the Morning” on Hot 97 in New York, Iguodala said that his former teammate is good at everything he touches.

“Golf he can play like pro in real life,” Iguodala said. “He can throw a fastball 80 mph. Crazy right down the middle. He’s got this hand-eye thing that’s just like freakish.”

Other Warriors greats joined Iguodala in praising Curry. As ESPN noted, Chris Mullin delivered some remarks before Curry’s postgame video conference began, recounting how much he meant to the organization.

“I’ve watched you from day one, and it’s just been a pleasure and a joy to watch you. So congratulations, of course, but more importantly, I want to thank you for the way you’ve done it … you bring so much joy and happiness to the world, and it’s so appreciated,” Mullin said. “So I just want to say thank you for that … the way you carry yourself on and off the court, just a true role model for young and old. So really just want to say congratulations and thank you for being you, Steph Curry.”

Curry’s Record-Setting Year

Monday’s game was the second time that Curry achieved history this season. Back in March, he recorded his 4,856th career assist in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, passing Guy Rodgers for the Warriors franchise mark.

Steph now leads the Warriors franchise in assists 4,856 assists and counting 👏 pic.twitter.com/uqetrcnYVQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2021

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Curry took a bit longer than the previous record-holder to achieve the mark. Rodgers, who played for both the Philadelphia Warriors and the relocated San Francisco Warriors from 1958 through 1966, racked up 4,855 assists over 587 games. It took Curry 737 games in a Warriors jersey to pass him.

