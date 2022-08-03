Former Warriors Teammate Calls Out Draymond Green for Old Comments

It’s no secret that, over the years, the Golden State Warriors have become extremely close. Competing and working together at the level they have for as long as they have helps form certain bonds, and winning four titles in eight years will certainly help with that, too.

The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is credited the most for their contributions to the championship runs. However, the nucleus around those three has been just as crucial. And one of those key players just called out Green on Twitter.

Veteran wing Andre Iguodala, who has been a part of all four championships that the Warriors have won in recent years, dug up an old Tweet of Green’s on August 2, replying to it with a pause emoji. Here’s what Green had to say in 2011.

“Iguodala be jackin the game off if you have a basketball eye he’s caused them six points in 3 possessions,” Green tweeted on April 24, 2011.

At the time he tweeted this, Green was 21 years old and playing in his third season with the Michigan State Spartans. Meanwhile, Iguodala was nearing the end of his seventh NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On that date in 2011, Iguodala’s Sixers were taking on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs. Iguodala finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from distance. Ironically enough, that was the only game of the series that Philadelphia won.

Regardless, Twitter ate up the interaction, as they found it funny that one of Green’s long-time teammates would respond to an 11-year-old Tweet. However, despite his funny Twitter comments, there are still a lot of questions surrounding whether or not he’ll be back with the team next year.

Iguodala’s Thoughts on Future With Warriors

On a recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Iguodala explained that he’s enjoying his time as a champion right now. He plans to stay in shape this offseason and make his decision in regards to a potential return at a later date.

“I like basketball,” Iguodala stated. “I actually like training, too. Summer training is probably the hardest thing. People don’t understand that to really get ready for a season what your body has to go through… I’m trying to reflect on the season, enjoy it, enjoy being a champion. And if that time comes … I don’t know if it’s going to be a tough decision, but I’m ready for whatever.”

And while Iguodala may not be the All-Star player he once was, he’s still extremely valuable to the Warriors. If he wanted to come back, reports indicate that Steve Kerr would love to have him.

Kerr Would Love to Have Iguodala Back

An NBA executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports stated that Kerr would welcome Iguodala back in a heartbeat, and would even accept him in a Udonis Haslem-type role.

“Those two get along very well, they understand each other. I think Steve would be OK with Andre doing the Udonis Haslem thing where he is playing but not playing, just a coach in uniform,” the executive told Deveney.

And right after the season ended, Kerr’s comments hinted that this may be very true.

“It’s a really big decision for him. If he decides to come back, we’d be thrilled,” Kerr said.

Both Bob Myers and Steve Kerr said they've yet to hear if Andre Iguodala will/won't retire and get the sense that the decision hasn't been made. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 22, 2022

But regardless of whether or not Iguodala returns next season, his time with the Warriors certainly helped him form some special bonds. And his friendship with Green is clearly strong enough for him to dig up decade-old tweets just to make fun of him.